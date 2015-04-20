How to Deal With Slow Times at Work
By Lauren Holliday,
Are you noticing you have a bunch of free time that you don't know what to do with? Then this post is for you. Learn 9 tasks to keep you busy.
By Lauren Holliday,
I've read more bad writing than good writing, and significantly more bad pitches than good pitches. Here is what you can do to get published, from an editor
By Joshua Kraus,
Designers and developers are not fated to butt heads forever. Follow this advice to create a designer/developer dream team.
By Ryan Stewart,
Fiverr is an incredibly powerful platform when you know which types of gigs to order. Here are 5 Fiverr gigs that save me over $6,000 in freelancer fees.
By Paul Jarvis,
This post is a content marketing how to that was written by Paul Jarvis and originally published on his Medium blog.
By Eric Siu,
Are you feeling burnt out or disheartened about your business? You are not the only one. This infographic details The Struggle and tips for managing it.
By Lauren Holliday,
Companies are infiltrating the Internet with social media courses. Where can you find these offerings; is it even worth your time to research the options?
By Joshua Kraus,
Manage unresponsive clients, avoid unproductive work and find higher paying jobs with this short and sweet list of freelancer hacks on Sitepoint.com.
By Lauren Holliday,
In this list, we compiled 22 awesome writing tools, including the best posts, tools, resources and platforms for writers to visit online.
By Joshua Kraus,
Do you have problem clients? We all do. Take a break from the stress and get a laugh out of these seven types of freelancer problem clients.
By Joshua Kraus,
In this post, you will learn the three elements of a successful product launch strategy: distribution, promotion and support.
By Joshua Kraus,
Generating passive income requires investing money, time, or both upfront to reap long-term financial benefits.
By Ilia Markov,
Is your website losing traffic? Do you have high bounce rates? It may be time to conduct a content audit of your website to see why you're losing traffic.
By Joshua Kraus,
Three successful freelancers share their schedules and offer tips on productivity.
By Craig Buckler,
In Craig's 1000th post for SitePoint he discusses ten reasons why you should escape the corporate nine-to-five job and consider freelance work.
By Ryan Johnson,
Learn how Ryan generated an extra $34,000 per month for his client by running these custom report templates on the top used browsers of their site visitors.
By Joshua Kraus,
What's it like to work a full-time job while developing web development projects on the side? Shane Labs, founder of Side Project Profit, explains.
By Joshua Kraus,
SEO should not exist in a vacuum. To maximize its effectiveness, businesses must integrate SEO practices throughout their entire inbound marketing strategy.
By Lauren Holliday,
While you were freaking out about Mobilegeddon, webmasters were hit by the Google Phantom update. Read this to learn more about the algorithm tweak.
By Richa Jain,
Learn how to charge for design work in SitePoint's guide to pricing for freelance designers.
By Richard Foulkes,
You're probably wondering if you should update your website so it's mobile friendly and consistent across all platforms. Read this article to find out.
By Lauren Holliday,
Is Facebook even worth it for businesses anymore? I don't think so, especially after the Facebook algorithm change 2015. Do you agree or disagree?
By Richa Jain,
Are you sick of selling yourself to clients? Invest in personal branding, and you won't have to do that anymore.
By Joshua Kraus,
Challenge yourself to improve SEO ranking in 24 hours with the following techniques.
By Joshua Kraus,
To accurately price your SEO services, there are a number of important factors to consider.
By Joshua Kraus,
With the right product and the right strategy, ClickBank can help you turn a sizable profit. Make Money With SitePoint's ClickBank 2015 Affiliate Guide.
By Joshua Kraus,
Are you a solopreneur or freelancer? These 10 resources can help you stay up-to-date and always keep you "in-the-know." Check out these websites and tools.
By Ilia Markov,
Are you struggling to get your first 1000 Twitter followers? Struggle no more with SitePoint's Guide to getting your first 1000 Twitter followers.
By Lauren Holliday,
Are you sick of dealing with clients from hell? Prove to them they're wrong using a data analytics tool like Hotjar.
By Joshua Kraus,
If you’re willing to put in the time and effort, flipping websites on Flippa can net you some serious coin.