Tom Lehman is co-founder and CEO of Genius. Originally from Miami, Florida, Lehman attended Yale University, where he majored in Ethics, Politics, and Economics, as well as Mathematics and Philosophy. Before founding Genius, he worked as a programmer at the hedge fund D.E. Shaw.
Tom's article
How Rap Genius Raised $1.8M Without Knowing What They Were Doing
Entrepreneur
By Tom Lehman,
Rap Genius Founder Tom Lehman explains how his startup raised money without even knowing what they were doing. This post originally appeared on Genius.com.