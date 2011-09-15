Learn to Design and Animate in 3D with Zdog
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
We introduce you to Zdog, a library that helps you design and animate in 3D, and show you demos that you can reverse-engineer and learn from.
By Adrian Try,
Learn to make a history education map using 3D mapping tool, WRLD.
By Giulio Mainardi,
Giulio Mainardi shows you how to build a 3D rotating carousel using CSS 3D transforms, with some nifty math tricks and some JavaScript to enhance.
By Tim Jenks,
Display 3D maps in just a few lines of code and overlay data from a 3rd-party API. Tim Jenks creates a dynamic map of the London Underground with eegeo.js
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris Pitt shows how to make a basic 3D Minecraft editor with mostly vanilla JS and some clever CSS, that will later be used to edit a real Minecraft world.
By SitePoint Offers,
By Jérémy Heleine,
Learn how to create simple 3D graphics for the web without WebGL. Jérémy Heleine teaches you how to build your own 3D engine from scratch with JavaScript.
By Jason Petersen,
Jason Petersen introduces you to Four, a WebGL framework to build 3D content for the web. It's WebGL but easier, according to him.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti creates an augmented reality LIFX lightbulb controller using awe.js and IFTTT.
By James George,
Learn how to create 3D candy cane text in Photoshop. Learn to create and apply textures to make 3D candy cane text in Photoshop, & add depth to your work.
