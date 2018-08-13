3D Transformation Functions in CSS
In this article, I’ll show how to add another dimension to your web pages and applications with the new 3D transformation functions and properties in CSS. We’ll look at transform, translate, rotations, scaling, perspective and more, along with issues to do with z-index, browser gotchas, and the best use cases for these functions.
HTML elements can be transformed in three dimensions:
- the horizontal x-axis
- the vertical y-axis, and
- the depth z-axis
On a two-dimensional screen, it’s useful to think of the surface being at z co-ordinate zero. A positive z-value moves an object toward you (in front of the screen) while a negative z-value moves an object away (behind the screen). When perspective is added, a more distant z-value can cause the object to disappear entirely.
There are some things to note here:
- CSS can only transform two-dimensional HTML elements in three-dimensional space. The elements themselves remain flat and have zero depth. It’s possible to scale in the z-plane, but that will not extrude a square into a cube. You can still create a cube, but would need six elements to make each side.
- CSS 3D transformations are great for page effects — but don’t expect that you’ll be able to create the next MineCraft or Call of Duty. Complex models are better implemented using a technology such as WebGL.
3D transformations are well-supported in all modern browsers (IE10+), but:
- Internet Explorer doesn’t support
transform-style: preserve-3d, which makes it impossible to create a 3D scene.
- All versions of Safari must use the vendor-prefixed
-webkit-backface-visibilityto hide rear faces. All other browsers support
backface-visibility.
The following sections describe the 3D transformation properties and functions. The demonstration page illustrates how most are used.
The
transform Property
Any element can have a single
transform property applied. It can be assigned a function with one or more parameters. For example:
.element {
transform: function1(parameter1, [...parameterN]);
}
If two or more transformations are required, any number of space-separated functions can be defined:
.element {
transform: function1(p1, [...pN]) function2(p1, [...pN]);
}
For example, to scale in the horizontal plane and transform vertically:
.element {
transform: scaleX(2) translateY(50px);
}
Finally,
transform: none; removes all existing transforms.
Translation (Moving) Functions
You have possibly used
translate functions to move an element horizontally along the x axis or vertically along the y axis:
transform: translateX(50px); /* 50px to right */
transform: translateY(-100%); /* 100% up */
transform: translate(50px, -100%); /* both together */
Any length unit can be used. Percentages reference the size of the transformed element so a 100px high block with
translateY(80%) applied moves it down by 80 pixels.
Moving into the third dimension, we can also use
translateZ:
transform: translateZ(-200px); /* 200px 'into' the screen */
Given three elements,
#box1,
#box2 and
#box3, absolutely positioned in the same place, with
translateZ(-200px) applied to #box2 and
translateZ(-400px) applied to #box3. The result is fairly uninspiring:
However, if we rotate the whole outer
#scene container, the z-axis transformations become more evident:
#scene {
transform-style: preserve-3d;
transform: rotateX(-10deg) rotateY(-10deg);
}
The shorthand
translate3d function allows an element to be moved along all three axes accordingly:
transform: translate3d(50px, 100%, 7em); /* x, y, z axis */
transform-style Property
By default (and always in IE),
transform-style is set to
flat. This indicates that all transformed children of an element lie in the plane of the element itself. In other words, inner elements could have any transform applied but they would be squashed into the flat plane of the container:
In most situations,
transform-style: preserve-3d; must be used to indicate the child elements are positioned in 3D space and any transformation of the container will transform all accordingly.
Rotation Functions
The 2D
rotate() function actually rotates elements around the z-axis and is identical to
rotateZ(). For example:
transform: rotateZ(45deg); /* or rotate(45deg) */
rotateX() rotates around the horizontal axis and
rotateY() around the vertical.
Angles can be defined in:
turn— e.g.
0.5turnis half a turn clockwise
deg— degrees, e.g.
90degis one quarter turn clockwise
rad— radians, e.g.
-3.1416radis half a turn counter-clockwise
grad— gradians. One full turn is
400grad, so
-200gradis half a turn counter-clockwise.
Three axes of rotation can be set with the
rotate3d() function. Somewhat confusingly, it accepts four values, which describe a vector:
x— the x-coordinate of the vector denoting the axis of rotation (0 to 1).
y— the y-coordinate of the vector denoting the axis of rotation (0 to 1).
z— the z-coordinate of the vector denoting the axis of rotation (0 to 1).
a— the angle of rotation. A positive angle denotes clockwise rotation and negative is counter-clockwise.
Math masochists can read full details of
rotate3d() at MDN.
Scaling (Size) Functions
The functions
scaleX() and
scaleY() stretch or shrink an element in the horizontal and vertical planes accordingly:
transform: scaleX(2); /* twice as wide */
transform: scaleY(0.5); /* half as tall */
scaleZ() does the same for the depth plane. In the example above,
transform: scaleZ(0.5); therefore reduces the spacing between each element by half.
The
scale3d(x, y, z) function can apply scaling in all planes in one command. For example:
#scene {
transform-style: preserve-3d;
transform: scale3d(2, 1, 0.5) rotateX(-10deg) rotateY(-10deg);
}
Transform Origin
By default, an element is rotated and scaled around its center point. This can be modified by setting
transform-origin with up to three space-separated values:
- one-value syntax: a length or percentage of the x origin. A single
left,
center,
right,
topor
bottomkeyword can also be used where
topand
bottomset the y origin with a center x origin.
- two-value syntax: the x and y origins. A length, percentage or keyword can be used.
- three-value syntax: the x, y and z origins. The z value may only be a length unit such as
pxor
em.
Moving one origin affects the rotational plane of the others. For example,
transform-origin: left center 0; moves the origin to the center of the left-hand edge. This will affect
rotateY() and
rotateZ() functions.
Backface Visibility
The rear of an element is shown when it’s rotated around the x or y axis by more than 90 but less than 270 degrees in either direction. The rear is effectively a mirror image and it’s
visible by default.
The rear can be hidden by setting
backface-visibility: hidden; — if it’s applied to
#box2:
#box2 {
backface-visibility: hidden;
}
#scene {
transform: rotateX(-10deg) rotateY(-135deg);
}
backface-visibility: hidden; is often used for card-flipping animations where two elements show the front and back of a card but only one can be visible at a time.
Perspective
The examples shown above don’t apply perspective. An element moved deeper into the z plane remains the same size no matter how far away it is from the viewer. The
perspective property defaults to
none but it can be set to any positive length. For example:
#scene {
perspective: 1000px;
transform: rotateX(-15deg) rotateY(-15deg);
}
The smaller the
perspective length, the closer the vanishing point and the more pronounced the 3D effect:
#scene {
perspective: 200px;
transform: rotateX(-15deg) rotateY(-45deg);
}
Perspective Vanishing Point
By default, the perspective vanishing point is at the center of the element being transformed. It can be modified by setting
perspective-origin: x y;, where:
xis a keyword (
left,
center, or
right) or a percentage relative to the width of the element (
0%,
50%and
100%is equivalent to the keywords).
yis a keyword (
top,
center, or
bottom) or a percentage relative to the height of the element (
0%,
50%and
100%is equivalent to the keywords).
Top-left vanishing point:
#scene {
perspective-origin: left top; /* or 0% 0% */
perspective: 1000px;
}
Bottom-right vanishing point:
#scene {
perspective-origin: right bottom; /* or 100% 100% */
perspective: 1000px;
}
There’s also a
perspective() function — for examle,
transform: perspective(200px). However, it doesn’t appear to respect any
perspective-origin.
All Together Now
Finally, scaling, rotation, and translation can be defined in a single
matrix3d() function which requires no less than 16 values for a three-dimensional affine transformation.
This is probably best used in JavaScript and attempted by those with a degree in geometry! For CSS, a list of transformation functions is likely to be more readable and maintainable.
Further Reading
Working in three dimensions can be conceptually difficult, but CSS transformations are an easier route to object manipulation. The demonstration page provides an interactive tool which will help you understand how the properties and functions work together.
You can find stunning examples of CSS 3D transformations, including virtual reality viewers, first-person shooters, image galleries and Star Wars scrolling text. Many are proof-of-concept demonstrations which are unlikely to have use in typical projects. However, a few subtle, progressively-enhanced 3D effects can add another dimension to your web pages and applications.
Craig is a freelance UK web consultant who built his first page for IE2.0 in 1995. Since that time he's been advocating standards, accessibility, and best-practice HTML5 techniques. He's created enterprise specifications, websites and online applications for companies and organisations including the UK Parliament, the European Parliament, the Department of Energy & Climate Change, Microsoft, and more. He's written more than 1,000 articles for SitePoint and you can find him @craigbuckler.
