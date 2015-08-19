I’m a full-stack web developer with an interest in way too many web technologies. One area in particular though is web-based computer graphics. With 3 years experiencing the trials and tribulations that developing cross-browser WebGL applications affords you, I developed a WebGL framework to help make this area of the web, hopefully, less daunting. Other interests include PHP, Laravel, and apparently writing articles.
Jason's article
Introducing Four: It’s WebGL, but Easier
JavaScript
By Jason Petersen,
Jason Petersen introduces you to Four, a WebGL framework to build 3D content for the web. It's WebGL but easier, according to him.