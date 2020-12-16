Jhey makes awesome things for awesome people! He’s a web developer with almost 10 years of experience. Working with and for names such as Eurostar, Uber, NearForm, Barclaycard, ATG, O2, and M&C Saatchi. Jhey thrives on bringing ideas to life. He takes pride in crafting innovative solutions with polished user experiences. This whilst possessing a keen eye for design, accessibility, and well-structured code. He’s a CodePen advocate and shares attention-catching demos over on Twitter.