Jhey makes awesome things for awesome people! He’s a web developer with almost 10 years of experience. Working with and for names such as Eurostar, Uber, NearForm, Barclaycard, ATG, O2, and M&C Saatchi. Jhey thrives on bringing ideas to life. He takes pride in crafting innovative solutions with polished user experiences. This whilst possessing a keen eye for design, accessibility, and well-structured code. He’s a CodePen advocate and shares attention-catching demos over on Twitter.
Jhey's articles
Squeaky Portraits: Having Fun with the CSS path() Function
The CSS path() function finally has wide browser support. Learn how to use it to take your clips paths to awesome new heights.
Creating Directionally Lit 3D Buttons with CSS
Ever thought of adding lighting effects to your UI buttons? You can! Learn how to create directionally lit 3D buttons with CSS and just a little bit of JS.
Recreate the Cyberpunk 2077 Button Glitch Effect in CSS
To celebrate Cyberpunk 2077's long-awaited arrival, Jhey Tomkins shows you how to create the famous buttons with a glitch effect on hover in CSS.