Redesigning a Card-based Tumblr Layout with CSS Grid
By Giulio Mainardi,
Giulio Mainardi shows how to retrofit a popular, card-based Tumblr layout with CSS grid, demonstrating how to plan for responsive behavior and utilize other cutting edge CSS features such as object-fit: cover, @supports and the :focus-within pseudo-class.
Bootstrap Native: Using Bootstrap Components without jQuery
By Giulio Mainardi,
Giulio Mainardi introduces the Native JavaScript for Bootstrap project (Bootstrap Native), which provides vanilla JavaScript Bootstrap components.
CSS font-display: The Future of Font Rendering on the Web
By Giulio Mainardi,
Giulio Mainardi explains the new font-display property and how it will help CSS developers improve rendering of fonts during page load.
Building a Trello Layout with CSS Grid and Flexbox
By Giulio Mainardi,
Giulio Mainardi shows you how to build a Trello layout using CSS's new Grid Layout Module features and Flexbox, along with some Sass for efficiency.
6 jQuery-inspired Native DOM Manipulation Methods You Should Know
By Giulio Mainardi,
Take a step along the path to library-free development & join Giulio Mainardi for look at six native DOM manipulation methods that were inspired by jQuery.
Building a 3D Rotating Carousel with CSS and JavaScript
By Giulio Mainardi,
Giulio Mainardi shows you how to build a 3D rotating carousel using CSS 3D transforms, with some nifty math tricks and some JavaScript to enhance.
What Is Event Bubbling in JavaScript? Event Propagation Explained
By Giulio Mainardi,
Giulio Mainardi looks at event propagation in JavaScript. He examines event bubbling & capture and shows how they fit into the basic JavaScript event flow.
Native Infinite Scrolling with the IntersectionObserver API
By Giulio Mainardi,
Giulio Mainardi shows you how to observe the visibility of DOM elements with the IntersectionObserver API, and creates an infinite scrolling demo.
How to Implement Smooth Scrolling in Vanilla JavaScript
By Giulio Mainardi,
Forget jQuery plugins, Giulio Mainardi shows how do smooth scrolling in vanilla JavaScript, and refactors an ES6 library to ES5.