Tara Hornor has a degree in English and has found her niche writing about marketing, advertising, branding, graphic design, and desktop publishing. She is a Senior Editor for Creative Content Experts, a company that specializes in guest blogging and building backlinks. In addition to her writing career, Tara also enjoys spending time with her husband and two children.
Tara's articles
50 Fantastic (Nostalgic) Retro Website Designs
50 Incredible Film and Theater Business Cards
15+ Beautiful Examples of Script Typography in Product Design
50 Inspiring Nature Logos
30 Free Wood and Metal Photoshop Patterns and Textures
If you are in need of some free photoshop patterns and textures, specifically wood or metal ones, then look no further. This roundup includes only the best free textures and patterns for use in all of your Photoshop projects.
30 Delicately Grungy Websites Without the Dirty and Dark
Taking Fonts Outside: 30 Examples of Street Typography
The Best New Fonts of 2012 (So Far)
I love fonts! Hands down, scrolling through gobs of new fonts is one of my biggest time-killers (2nd only to Facebook). From a creative standpoint, fonts are a major driver of design for me. Often, I look for the right font prior to any other design element.
2012 Logo Trends – So Far
Check out some of the emerging logo trends of 2012 so far in this analysis of the top logo designs seen this year.
5 Stunning and Usable Mobile Website Designs
Find out what makes a mobile website design top notch in this review of 4 excellent layouts and 1 terrible mobile website design.
Tips for Convincing a Client That It’s Time for a Brand Upgrade
Time for a Responsive Web!: 11 Responsive Design Resources
Learn why mobile web design should be replaced by responsive web design and some tools to help you make the transition.
Polish Your Brand’s Facebook Presence Using Our Facebook Photoshop Template
30 Great 3D Graphic Designs from 2011 to Present
10 Promotional Tips for Web Designers and Developers
Twenty Extreme Photoshop Actions
Add Rich Snippet Support in WordPress and Dominate Your Personal Brand
20 Stunning Online Specialty Shops
Twenty Advanced CSS Tutorials
How to Add a Tilted, Shaded Third Dimension to a 2D Image
Strengthen Your Website With Simple Multivariate Testing for WordPress
Attributes of Effective Landing Pages: 10 Landing Page Reviews
Google Goggles Optimization
30 Best Grunge Fonts from Around the Web
How to Customize Your Google+ Profile to Match Your Brand
Implementing Cross-Browser Video Playback in HTML5
One of the most celebrated elements of the new HTML5 specification is the ability to natively handle video playback. A simple tag is “all that is needed” to get instant video support on many modern browsers.
5 Tips for Feminine Designs
Best jQuery Plugins for Typography
An Introduction to jQuery for Designers
31 Fantastic Resources for Logo Design and Inspiration
