Gabrielle Gosha
Gabrielle is a creative type who specializes in graphic design, animation and photography.
Gabrielle's articles
Screencast: Principles of Design for Developers
Design sometimes looks more like magic than a repeatable process. Gabrielle introduces you to some principles of design to build your websites by.
10 Must-have iPhone Apps for Designers
Design is no longer something you do only at your desk. Following Simone's Android article, Gabrielle reels off her favorite 10 iPhone apps for designers.
Challenge: The Floppy Disk and the ‘Save’ Icon
Our current choice for the ubiquitous 'save' icon is the floppy disk -- a tech fossil -- but do we have a better alternative?
Faking Pro Portraits with your Phone Camera
Portraits are one of the most commonly needed images on the web. Today Gabrielle shows you how to get the best possible results with phone in pocket.
6 Golden Rules For Ecommerce Design
Ecommerce design is delicate. Seemingly small changes can make huge differences to your bottomline. Gabrielle gives you six ecommerce rules to live by.
What Web Designers Can Learn from Art History
Web design is a new medium, but some things never change. Gabrielle has a grab bag of tips, tricks and ideas from the old masters.
4 Mistakes That Can Ruin Your Site Launch
Site launches are exciting times, but they can turn into a world of pain. Gabrielle covers the big ticket items to save your site launch.
Dial-a-Style #4: Nailing the Pop Art Look
It's bold, it's colorful and perfectly-suited to the web. Gabrielle shows you all the tricks to mastering the Pop Art look in your web design.
Dial-a-Style #2: Film Noir Style
It's time to get dark, gritty and a little bit dirty. Today we're breaking down the 'Film Noir style'.
Sharpen up! 3 Steps to Simplifying Your Design
Like a Rembrandt in a flea market, sometimes a great design can be obscured be all the stuff going on around it. Gabrielle can help you focus.
How to Choose the Right Icons
Sure, icons are pretty, but they're not just decoration. Gabrielle covers all the pitfalls, and shows us how to choose the right icons.
Look at Me! Six Ways to Boost Your Design Presence
What is Flat Design (and how do I do it)?
What exactly do they mean by 'flat design' and 'almost flat design'? Today Gabrielle shows us the what's, why's and even how's of flat design style.
20 Distinctive Navigation Menu Designs
Twenty years ago, Tim Berners-Lee built the world's first navigation menu in the world's first webpage. Here's a look at where nav menus are at in 2014.
Prototype a Stylish Design Agency Overview Page in Photoshop
20 Hotel Website Designs
Design a Flat Website Mockup in Photoshop
Design Bone Typography with Photoshop
Create a Meet the Team Page in Photoshop
16 Inspiring Event Page Designs
Dramatize Your Portrait Photography
Design a Landing Page Mockup in Photoshop
3 Ways to Ruin Relationships with Your Clients
Design a Stylish, Inviting “Coming Soon” Page
10 Websites With Creative Moving Elements
22 Spooky Halloween-Inspired Horror Designs
12 Creative, Clever Loading Screens
10 Wildly-Unconventional Web Designs
15 Creative Single Page Web Designs
Single page web design may be the best way to cater to the ever-shortening human attention span. Here are 15 of the best.
Build a Beautiful Logo in 3 Shapes or Less
