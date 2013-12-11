Skip to main content

20 Hotel Website Designs

By Gabrielle Gosha

Having a great design for your website is a great way to show off your creative side. When you are operating a business you will definitely want to make sure that your design “speaks” to the visitor and those who work in hospitality know this. Today’s showcase features some great hotels with website layouts that will hopefully inspire you whether you work in hospitality or another industry altogether.

Morgans Hotel Group

Morgans Hotel Group

Nordic Light Hotel

Nordic Light Hotel

Las Brisas

Las Brisas

Bourg Tibourg

Bourg Tibourg

Wythe Hotel

Wythe Hotel

The Nomad Hotel

The Nomad Hotel

Aldrovandi

Aldrovandi

Jannah

Jannah

Cheval Blanc

Cheval Blanc

Gramercy Park Hotel

Gramercy Park Hotel

Schweizerhof

Schweizerhof

Bozi Oko

Bozi Oko

Hotel Gams

Hotel Gams

Primus Valencia

Primus Valencia

The George

The George

Hotel Alpenhof

Hotel Alpenhof

Hotel Dah

Hotel Dah

EME Catedral Hotel

EME Catedral Hotel

Megeve

Megeve

Menin Hotels

Menin Hotels

