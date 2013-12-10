Design a Flat Website Mockup in Photoshop

This year has featured several new trends in the design community as well as popularizing some techniques that have been around for a few years already. One of those trends happened to be the utilization of flat and almost flat design. Most commonly the technique has popped up in both mobile and web design. If you aren’t familiar with the trend or the various possibilities it can yield then you should check out my showcase of 20 Beautiful Flat Web and Mobile Designs.

Integrating flat design into your work is a great idea, especially if you are looking to do something different. The simple style can help your design not only look refreshed but also clean, which is always an important aspect to design. If you have always wanted to tackle flat design then today’s tutorial is for you. The tutorial below will walk you through creating your own mockup website using flat design, so let’s get started.

Resources That You Will Need:

Flat Icon Set

Step 1 New Canvas

Open up your Photoshop program and create a new file by either going to File > New or simply pressing Ctrl + N. When the dialogue menu opens up you will want to give your new canvas the dimensions of 1360px x 1979px. Press Ok.



Step 2 Background Color

Create a new layer; this will be where you want to place your main background color. In this case I will be using the color #d5bfc4. Use the Paint Bucket Tool to fill in your layer.



Step 3 Guidelines

Now that you have your background colors in place you will need to add guidelines. The guidelines will help you divide up your canvas so each section of your page has its own designated area. To add guidelines you have to go to View > New Guide. A window will pop up next where you can enter your measurements. Below is an image showing you how to input the first dimensions of 751px.



Follow this method and add the last two measurements of 1163px and 1579px. Your final image should like this.



Step 4 Section Colors

In your first section of 751px you want to fill this space in with the color #e62452 like so.



Leave the space that measures 1163px alone but fill the section underneath it with #ffffff.



Step 5 Section Text

We are now going to start adding content to our first color section. With the font Arial and the font size at 60pt type in your desired text in #ffffff and offset it to the left of your section.



Next type in 30pt underneath it your tag line or any other information that you prefer.



Step 6 Button

A button needs to be added underneath the text we have just created but we want to maintain a flat look. To do this use the Rectangle Tool to create a small rectangle underneath your secondary text making sure your foreground color is set to #fc2f60.



Double click on your button layer and open up the Blending Options dialogue menu. Check the Stroke Box and set the stroke size to 3px and the color to #ffffff. Press OK when finished.



Change your layer mode to Darken so that you only have an outline of your button.



Finish up by adding the text “LAUNCH” to your button in 46pt.



Step 7 Tablet

Open up the Flat Icon Set and select the image of the tablet. Copy and paste it on to your canvas then resize it so that it is slightly larger than the height of your text and button. Offset the tablet to the right of your color section.



Fill the inside of the tablet with #d99f9b to represent a screen.



Now with various colors of your choosing create random geometric shapes inside of your tablet until you have something that looks similar to the image below.



Step 8 Logo

With our main section nearly completed we can now go and add our logo to finish the section up. First make sure that your foreground color is set to #ffffff. Now up at the top of your screen indicate that you want your shape to have 8 sides. Click on the arrow of the Custom Shape Tool and fill in the following sections.



Now create your shape just above your text. The shape should look like this.



Next rasterize your layer by right clicking on it and selecting “rasterize layer”, when you have that done you can use the Circular Marquee Tool to take a chunk out of the middle of your logo shape.



Use the Custom Shape Tool one more time to add the original shape once more into the middle of your larger shape. Your logo should now look like the image below.



Step 9 Services Box

We will now go and start fleshing out our “service” box. First start by adding the title SERVICES at the top in 46pt font and in the color #ffffff.



With the same color you used to create your main color section you will want to use it again to create four evenly spaced circles. This is where your icons will go.



Now create 3 skinny rectangular bars and position them so that it looks like each circle is connected to the next.



Open up your Flat Icon Set once more and select the gear, the security shield, the speech bubble and the download cloud. Resize each icon and place one in each circle.



Finish up the service box by adding in your text.

Step 10 Testimonial Box

Begin by adding your desired title text for your testimonial box.



Next in a smaller font than your title you will want to add in a testimonial quote as well as the person who wrote it.



Now with the color #d5bfc4 you will want to create eight little circles and place them evenly apart and underneath your testimonial quote.



Go to the third testimonial circle and open up the Blending Options menu. Check the Stroke box and change the stroke size to 3px and the stroke color to #e62452. Press OK and then change the layer mode to Lighten.



Step 11 Newsletter Box

Create a new text box to add in your title for your newsletter box.



Now in a smaller font of 30pt type your secondary text underneath your title.



Use the color #efefef to create a long skinny rectangle and a square beside it. This will be your form.



Just like you have been doing throughout add an outline of #ffffff at 3px around your boxes then change the layer mode to Darken.



Add your envelope icon into the square space and then type in “your email” into the larger space.



Here is what your final image will look like.



Download the PSD file