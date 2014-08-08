Skip to main content

Screencast: Principles of Design for Developers

By Gabrielle Gosha

Design & UX

Great design is guided by four primary principles: Contrast, Repetition, Alignment and Proximity. In this introduction to my new Learnable course “Principles of Design for Developers” we begin to explore these concepts as well as the common tools of the design trade.

Over a series of lessons in this course, you will learn more about the principles and complete projects related to the concepts presented. You can even take a quiz to test yourself after each lesson.

I hope to see you there!

Course Link: Principles of Design for Developers

Gabrielle Gosha

Gabrielle is a creative type who specializes in graphic design, animation and photography.

