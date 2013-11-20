16 Inspiring Event Page Designs
When you start constructing your website you already know that there are specific pages that are completely essential. These pages include the Home, About Me and Contact pages. However, depending on your site’s purpose, you might find that you need an Event Page.
These pages are necessary to present important upcoming events that you want your visitors to know about. This could be anything from musical tour dates, business conferences or fun filled workshops.
While it may seem that a lot of time is spent on teaching the importance of well-designed ‘About Me’ pages and other page elements it is still essential to present a quality design for your event page. Remember that every page should be designed to the best of your ability to keep cohesion no matter how underutilized you think a page might be.
The showcase today features event pages that have been designed with style that will hopefully inspire you to rethink your own design.
Awakenings
FITC
Exchange LA
Addy
Coordinate
Future of Apps
Combine
Full Frontal
Barcamp
Camp Firebelly
QC Merge
Rock Werchter
Ruby Motion
Evening of Inspiration
STL Design Week
Mundo
