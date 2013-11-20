Skip to main content

16 Inspiring Event Page Designs

By Gabrielle Gosha

When you start constructing your website you already know that there are specific pages that are completely essential. These pages include the Home, About Me and Contact pages. However, depending on your site’s purpose, you might find that you need an Event Page.

These pages are necessary to present important upcoming events that you want your visitors to know about. This could be anything from musical tour dates, business conferences or fun filled workshops.

While it may seem that a lot of time is spent on teaching the importance of well-designed ‘About Me’ pages and other page elements it is still essential to present a quality design for your event page. Remember that every page should be designed to the best of your ability to keep cohesion no matter how underutilized you think a page might be.

The showcase today features event pages that have been designed with style that will hopefully inspire you to rethink your own design.

Awakenings

awakening

FITC

fitc

Exchange LA

exchange la

Addy

addys

Coordinate

coordinate

Future of Apps

future

Combine

combine

Full Frontal

full frontal

Barcamp

barcamp

Camp Firebelly

firebelly

QC Merge

qc merge

Rock Werchter

rock

Ruby Motion

inspect

Evening of Inspiration

eoi

STL Design Week

stl

Mundo

mundo

