Web Developer Workflow Tools: A Beginner’s Guide
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero del Alba looks at the top tools all web developers need to learn, from Bash to Visual Studio Code and continuous integrations pipelines.
By Jeff Smith,
Are you planning to build an ecommerce site with Magento and Git together in order to implement version control? Here are a few tips before you get started!
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz reviews three options for bringing multiplayer design collaboration into your team workflow. Let's find out which is best for your team.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Sketch recently introduced a rather interesting update to their .sketch file format, Daniel Schwarz explains what this means for Sketch designers.
By Adam Rasheed,
There's a lot of social buzz around 'Figma' , a new Browser-based UI Design tool. But is it a serious alternative? We look at Figma for Sketch Designers
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari looks at the subtle differences you might face when shifting your development environment from Ubuntu to OS X, and vice versa.
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter take a look at Static Review - a framework for writing git hooks, so you can do hook inspections on your files on certain git actions!
By Shaumik Daityari,
In this article, we take a close look at a project called VersionPress, a WordPress plugin that brings version control to your WordPress development.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Revisr is a WordPress plugin that provides you with version control features within WordPress. In this article, we cover the basics of how to use Revisr.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari explains how to write unit test to automate the process of debugging a codebase in Git.
By Thom Parkin,
Git and GitHub, what's the difference? Thom Parkin at Learnable has an explanation, along with ideas for getting the most out of GitHub.
By Shaumik Daityari,
There's no shortage of new things to learn in the web development world. Shaumik Daityari presents some of the best skills you can learn in a weekend
By Bruno Skvorc,
Beegit is a new collaborative markdown editor for the browser. How does it stack up against champions like StackEdit? Read this post and find out!
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo looks at a logical solution for version number: SemVer, a new way to bump up version numbers in software development projects.
By Shaumik Daityari,
From operating system to web browser to version control software, Shaumik Daityari explains how he sets up a new machine for development.
By Tim Evko,
Whether it's using version control, modular code, preprocessors, or code review - there are so many easy ways to improve the quality of your code.
By Chris Burgess,
Currently under development, VersionPress is a WordPress Plugin that will keep track of every change, completely version controlled using Git.
By Thom Parkin,
In this video, produced by our sister company Learnable, you'll learn the basics of Git, and see why it is a tool that could help you never lose a file again.
By Tobias Günther,
Tobias Günther explains the concept of "diffs" when using version control to track modifications to your code base.
By Shaumik Daityari,
An introduction to version control with Git, for developers who work alone.
By Shaumik Daityari,
An overview of the most popular options for version control software, along with some other options worth noting.
By Lukas White,
Lukas White introduces you to Ladder - a database versioning tool which lets you version control your database changes through migration files
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta explains what DBV is and how one can use it to version control a database
By Shaumik Daityari,
An overview of how Git became so dominant in the version control industry along with some concepts showing how it can be used effectively in open-source.