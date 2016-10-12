Adam Rasheed is a professional UX/UI designer, front-end developer, consultant and commercial photographer. A creative by heart, when Adam is not busy working he's learning a new skill most recently, it’s been hand-lettering and Sketch. In his spare time you'll find Adam exploring Orange County for the newest (and best) restaurants.
Adam's articles
Mobile User Interface Design with Sketch
By Jeff Smith, Adam Rasheed,
We recapped our Live Lesson with Adam Rasheed, teacher of our User Interface Design with Sketch course on SitePoint Premium.
Is Figma a Serious Option for Sketch Designers?
By Adam Rasheed,
There's a lot of social buzz around 'Figma' , a new Browser-based UI Design tool. But is it a serious alternative? We look at Figma for Sketch Designers
UI Designs with Sketch 40 – Live Lesson!
By Jeff Smith, Adam Rasheed,
We're giving you a chance to speak directly with our course instructor and ask your questions directly! This week we focus on Sketch and build a UI design.
Designing Custom Icons with Sketch 3
By Jeff Smith, Adam Rasheed,