Thom Parkin
A self-proclaimed ParaHacker and avid Logophile, Thom has been writing software since the days when ALL telephones had wires. Leaving Fortran and COBOL behind and having become bored with Java, Thom is currently a Serial Rails Developer living in The Sunshine State. When not working on Open Source projects, developing articles and tutorials for Learnable, or helping to manage the Sitepoint Forums as a Team Leader, Thom is playing Euro-Games. With a reputation for puns and wordplay, Thom calls himself an avid Logophile and Polyphiloprogenitive Programming Polyglot.
Thom's articles
The Difference Between Git and GitHub
Git and GitHub, what's the difference? Thom Parkin at Learnable has an explanation, along with ideas for getting the most out of GitHub.
Beginners Git, or: If I Could Turn Back Time…
In this video, produced by our sister company Learnable, you'll learn the basics of Git, and see why it is a tool that could help you never lose a file again.
The Path to Better Vi Skills
There is no *nix system to which you can connect today that does not include a version of Vi. It is the single most ubiquitous editor on the planet!
Nitrous.IO and Heroku: A Perfect Pair
With Nitrous.IO and Heroku, you can be completely divorced and indiscriminate about your client hardware and/or software. Develop and Deploy from a browser!
Nitrous.IO: Rails Development in the Cloud
Deploying Rails applications 'in the cloud' has become quite common. Nitrous.IO provides all the tools to DEVELOP Rails applications in the cloud.
Interviewing Rogues – James Edward Gray II
In this series of articles, Thom Parkin will share the results of his interviews with each member of the Ruby Enthusiasts.
Interviewing Rogues: Avdi Grimm
Avdi Grimm is a Hacker, an Author, a Podcaster, a Screencaster, an AirShip Entrepreneur.
Interviewing Rogues: David Brady
RubyMotion: Earl Gray with Sugar
The ultimate in Syntactic Sugar came along with SugarCube. SugarCube is almost an entirely new language, written as a DSL, for RubyMotion.
Interviewing Rogues: Katrina Owen
In this interview Katrina shares her background, passion for pair-programming and teaching, and the ‘newbie’ perspective she represents in the Ruby Rogues podcast.
Interviewing Rogues: Charles Max Wood, Part II
Interviewing Rogues: Charles Max Wood, Part I
RubyMotion Workflow Customizations
RubyMotion: Dreams Do Come True
The website for RubyMotion calls it “A revolutionary toolchain for iOS. It lets you quickly develop and test native iOS applications.