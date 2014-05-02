Martyn is a software engineer working for a civil engineering company. He has a thirst for learning and enjoys contributing to OSS projects. He has a deep interest in tools and techniques that improve coding practice on a personal and team level. He also enjoys providing and receiving support via the PHP Mentoring initiative.
Martyn's article
How to Use the JsonSerializable Interface
PHP
By Martyn Hardy,
Martyn Hardy explains what PHP's JsonSerializable interface is for, and how and when we can and should use it