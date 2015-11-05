How To Use App Center To Build, Test And Deliver iOS Apps
This tutorial walks you through how easily Microsoft's Visual Studio App Center can centralise your Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery needs.
This tutorial walks you through how easily Microsoft's Visual Studio App Center can centralise your Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery needs.
Let's take a look at Mimo - an app aiming to teach programming "on the go". How much PHP can it teach us? Is it the Duolingo of programming?
In this comprehensive and advanced tutorial, Chris shows us how to scan fingerprints with Async PHP and React Native. The future is here!
Apple has done a remarkable work presenting AVCapturePhotoOutput in iOS 10. In this article, Deivi Taka will show how to implement some of its features.
With the launch of iOS 10 developers can make use of a new exciting API: Speech Recognition. The concept of translating audio to text is known to both the users and the developers.
Stanley Idesis looks at low-code platforms that save developers time with boilerplate mobile development tasks.
With the introduction of the “Proactive” feature in iOS 9, Apple is trying to proactively assist you. The system learns from your actions and attempts to anticipate them
Firebase provides all the backend infrastructure you need for your mobile app. This tutorial shows you how to integrate it into an iOS app.
Christopher Pitt demonstrates a cool and somewhat practical travel lifehack on how to develop PHP apps on an iPad with some neat dedicated apps!
Deivi Taka takes a look at developing push notifications for iOS 10, what's new and how to take advantage of these features.
Chris Ward looks at Apple's forthcoming changes to the App Store, and whether they will be successful in improving revenue.
Design isn't something you only do at your desk. Gabrielle has 9 apps to help designers get things done on their iPhone.
Petros Demetrakopoulos presents a beginners guide to populating and using TableViews in iOS, a fundamental part of app design and layout.
Chris Ward loves Swift, and in this article looks at it's past, present and future to see what's possible and what's coming.
Chris Ward looks at Classy, a tool for using stylesheets in native iOS apps.
In the final part of a short series, Mohammed Safwat looks at three options for sharing data between WatchKit Extensions and parent iOS Apps.