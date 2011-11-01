What’s in Your Wallet? Handling iOS Passbook with Ruby
By Vinoth,
Vinoth creates a simple sinatra app to handle iOS passes. Generate push notifications for users with your passes, very interesting.
By Vinoth,
Vinoth creates a simple sinatra app to handle iOS passes. Generate push notifications for users with your passes, very interesting.
By Vasu K,
Vasu K walks you, the Rails developer, through accepting iOS payments within your Rails application. Offer in-app purchases easily with this tutorial.
By Mohammed Safwat,
Mohammed Safwat starts a two part tutorial on comparing the methods for communicating between a WatchKit extension and its host iOS app.
By Julien Renaux,
WordPress Hybrid Client (WPHC) is an Open Source project available on GitHub, that lets you create an iOS/Android version of your WordPress site for free.
By Brett Romero,
In this short video, I'll show you how to use arrays and dictionaries in Swift.
By Brett Romero,
In this short video, Brett Romero shows you how to use Variables and Constants in a Swift playground.
By Rey Bango,
Microsoft's Rey Bango explains how to test for Internet Explorer using the devices you have, from Android to iOS to Mac OS X.
By Daniel Sipos,
A tutorial by Danny Sipos on pushing the status/events of your website to your phone by means of a service/app called Pushover
By Joyce Echessa,
UIKit Dynamics in iOS 8 allows you to add real-life behaviours and animations to your apps with very little code. We show you how using Swift.
By Enrico Sustayo,
iOS 8 and Mac OS X Yosemite finally introduce an extensions framework open to all developers. Enrico Susatyo summarises what is now available to us.
By Chris Ward,
New iPhones, a new smartwatch, NFC payments: a round-up of everything Apple announced in its big September event.
By Ben Taylor,
Automatically handle different screen sizes and orientations in your iOS app with AutoLayout.
By Ravi Pratap,
If you want to sell items in your iOS app you will need to accept payments, Ravi Pratap shows us how.
By Joyce Echessa,
It is common for apps to require a backend for data to be saved and synced between a user's devices. We look at creating one for your iOS app.
By Jen Looper,
iTunes Connect can be a daunting place to navigate. Read our guide for developers to get you started.
By kaziz,
In this article, here are the 5 best calendar apps for the year 2014.
By Olle Lindholm,
In June 2013, Apple responded to years of requests by allowing developers to easily transfer ownership of an iOS app. Find out how to buy or sell an app.
By Alex Walker,
SitePoint author Jodie Moule describes the process of user research and UX design for her iOS app, Cook.
By Zsombor Markus,
By Peter North,
By Peter North,
By James Hughes,
Comparing the BaaS providers: Parse, StackMob, Kinvey on their offerings. Helping you choose one for your next app
By Peter North,
By Eric Shafer,
By Peter North,
By Jeff Friesen,
In this article, we will explore Corona and build a Corona App. Corona is a software development kit for writing multimedia-rich and high-performance apps, testing them, and building/packaging them for deployment to an Android or iOS platform.
By Zsombor Markus,
By Tyler Herman,
By Andy White,
By Alexander Kolesnikov,