UICollectionView DataSourcePrefetching Example and Explanation

UICollectionView DataSourcePrefetching Example and ExplanationBy Klevis Davidhi
UICollectionView DataSourcePrefetching
Recently, Apple announced a new
UICollectionViewDataSource protocol extension called
UICollectionViewDataSourcePrefetching. This extension makes it possible to implement two new functions that deliver a completely smooth scrolling performance. This tutorial will show you how to use it.
You can find the source code on GitHub.
Setting up the Xcode project
Open Xcode and create a new project based on the Single View Application template. Before you do anything else, in order to improve the appearance of our application ,select the view and choose Editor -> Embed In -> Navigation Controller. Now drag a
Collection View from the Object Library onto the view canvas and adjust its size .
Notice that into the
Collection View is one reusable
cell , so click under the Attributes Inspector and give this cell an Identifier, let’s call it
foodCell. Drag an
UIImageView onto it and adjust its size to fit the content.
Create a new file, of type Cocoa Touch Class , subclass of
UICollectionViewCell, name it
collectionViewCell and assign it to the
cell.
Connect the
UIImageView to the collectionViewCell.swift code and name it ‘foodImage‘. Also , connect the
collectionView to ViewController.swift.
Conforming to protocols and writing some lines
Now , it’s time to write some code in viewController.swift.
The first thing to do is to conform the class to
UICollectionViewDelegate,
UICollectionViewDataSource, and
UICollectionViewDataSourcePrefetching protocols.
You should probably see some errors showing up in your sidebar, due to required methods not being implemented yet. We’ll cover that soon, but let’s finish a little setup first.
We’ll need a data source for this
UICollectionView, so let’s just create an array called
imageArray, which for illustrative purposes will store 30 images. Outside of any method, create the array like so:
var imageArray = [UIImage?](repeating: nil, count: 30)
and a variable to store the base url of a picture like so :
var baseUrl = URL(string: "https://placehold.it")!
Same as above create another array of type
URLSessionDataTask :
var tasks = [URLSessionDataTask?](repeating: nil, count: 30)
The next step is to create two separated functions in order to generate images from dynamically generated urls. The first function requires a parameter which in our case will be the index of each
cell and will return an url.
func urlComponents(index: Int) -> URL {
var baseUrlComponents = URLComponents(url: baseUrl, resolvingAgainstBaseURL: true)
baseUrlComponents?.path = "/\(screenSize.width)x\(screenSize.height * 0.3)"
baseUrlComponents?.query = "text=food \(index)"
return (baseUrlComponents?.url)!
}
The second one is where the downloading process will be executed and it requires the
indexPath of each
cell as a parameter. The return type of this function will be
URLSessionDataTask.
func getTask(forIndex: IndexPath) -> URLSessionDataTask {
let imgURL = urlComponents(index: forIndex.row)
return URLSession.shared.dataTask(with: imgURL) { data, response, error in
guard let data = data, error == nil else { return }
DispatchQueue.main.async() {
let image = UIImage(data: data)!
self.imageArray[forIndex.row] = image
self.collectionView.reloadItems(at: [forIndex])
}
}
}
Make sure you have added these lines in
viewDidLoad() method:
collectionView.dataSource = self
collectionView.delegate = self
collectionView.prefetchDataSource = self
Implementing required methods
Now , we must implement 3 required methods :
collectionView(_:numberOfItemsInSection:)
collectionView(_:cellForItemAt:)
collectionView(_:prefetchItemsAt:)
UICollectionView must know how many rows are going to be inside the section, so we’ll return the count of the elements in our array here:
func collectionView(_ collectionView: UICollectionView, numberOfItemsInSection section: Int) -> Int {
return imageArray.count
}
Before coming to the most important methods, there is only one more thing left to do. Let’s create a method where we can supervise the downloading process.
Once again the parameter required is the
indexPath of the
cell.
func requestImage(forIndex: IndexPath) {
var task: URLSessionDataTask
if imageArray[forIndex.row] != nil {
// Image is already loaded
return
}
if tasks[forIndex.row] != nil
&& tasks[forIndex.row]!.state == URLSessionTask.State.running {
// Wait for task to finish
return
}
task = getTask(forIndex: forIndex)
tasks[forIndex.row] = task
task.resume()
}
}
Finally, is time to build and return each
cell. So in this method :
func collectionView(_ collectionView: UICollectionView, cellForItemAt indexPath: IndexPath) -> UICollectionViewCell {
let foodCell = collectionView.dequeueReusableCell(withReuseIdentifier: "foodCell", for: indexPath) as! collectionViewCell
if let img = imageArray[indexPath.row] {
foodCell.foodImage.image = img
}
else {
requestImage(forIndex: indexPath)
}
return foodCell
}
As we see the
requestImage(forIndex: IndexPath) method helps us to observe if an image is already downloaded,is in process or is not downloaded at all.
Prefetching
In order for your app to have “buttery smooth” performance, you must strive for app animation that performs at 60 frames per second. This means that a given frame of the user interface must be displayed in less than 16.67ms in order for the animation to appear “smooth.” Otherwise, when the frame rate drops lower than that, it’s apparent to the user in the form of a choppy animation.
Prefetching is a mechanism by which you are notified early before the collection view will need the cells to be displayed, thus providing an opportunity to prepare the cell’s data source in advance of actually creating the cell. Prefetching is provided by the
UICollectionViewDataSourcePrefetching protocol and contains two instance functions:
public protocol UICollectionViewDataSourcePrefetching : NSObjectProtocol {
// indexPaths are ordered ascending by geometric distance from the collection view
@available(iOS 10.0, *)
public func collectionView(_ collectionView: UICollectionView, prefetchItemsAt indexPaths: [IndexPath])
// indexPaths that previously were considered as candidates for pre-fetching, but were not actually used; may be a subset of the previous call to -collectionView:prefetchItemsAtIndexPaths:
@available(iOS 10.0, *)
optional public func collectionView(_ collectionView: UICollectionView, cancelPrefetchingForItemsAt indexPaths: [IndexPath])
}
Implementing DataSource Prefetching
The first and required method is called when the
Collection View is ready to start building out cells even before they are on the screen. An array of
NSIndexPath objects is passed to the function and is used to prepare the data source. In our code we would write something like this:
func collectionView(_ collectionView: UICollectionView, prefetchItemsAt indexPaths: [IndexPath]) {
for indexPath in indexPaths{
requestImage(forIndex: indexPath)
}
}
Implementing Prefetch Cancellation
As mentioned above, the second method,
collectionView(_:cancelPrefetchingForItemsAt:), is an optional feature that allows you to revert or clean up your data source when prefetching for an array of cells has been cancelled by the
Collection View. This can happen when scrolling changes direction or becomes too rapid for prefetching to be implemented effectively. So let’s implement the last function in our code:
func collectionView(_ collectionView: UICollectionView, cancelPrefetchingForItemsAt indexPaths: [IndexPath]) {
for indexPath in indexPaths{
if let task = tasks[indexPath.row] {
if task.state != URLSessionTask.State.canceling {
task.cancel()
}
}
}
}
There may be times when you want to disable collection view prefetching. This can be done by setting the
UICollectionView isPrefetchingEnabled property to
false.
These new functions can also be used in
UITableView as well just by implementing
UITableViewDataSourcePrefetching protocol.
Conclusion
Using this protocol and its functions is a good choice . There’s no more need to worry about the performance of cells as they are ready to come to the screen before being seen and with a smooth scrolling performance, our application feels better.