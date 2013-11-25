Video: Bootstrap or Foundation?

It’s that time again, time to start a new development project. You sit down at your desk, flip open your laptop, flex your fingers and fire up your favorite editor. First things first: which CSS framework do you drop into that project folder? Bobbing on the surface of the ocean of potential framework candidates are the two favorites: Twitter’s Bootstrap and Zurb’s Foundation. Which one is best?

This week we sat down with Alex Walker, front end developer at SitePoint, and Brad Barrow, front end developer at Flippa, and discussed the differences between the two CSS behemoths. Brad and Alex have both used Bootstrap and Foundation extensively, and offer insight the pros and cons of each.

Also, we’re hosting a special Talk With the Experts

session this Wednesday, November 27 at 12:30pm PST on Foundation. Don’t miss it!