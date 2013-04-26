Use jQuery’s $.closest() vs $.parents()
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
So I guess you should consider using $.closest() instead of $.parents(). But first, as always you need to know what your dealing with – the key difference between them.
|.closest()
|.parents()
|Begins with the current element
|Begins with the parent element
|Travels up the DOM tree until it finds a match for the supplied selector
|Travels up the DOM tree to the document’s root element, adding each ancestor element to a temporary collection; it then filters that collection based on a selector if one is supplied
|The returned jQuery object contains zero or one element for each element in the original set
|The returned jQuery object contains zero or more elements for each element in the original set
This jsperf shows the speed results.
Get parent container using $.parents()
Code example.
//remove handler
$('.btn.remove').on('click', _this.cache.$container, function(e)
{
e.preventDefault();
console.log('remove...');
$(this).parents('li').first().remove();
});
Get parent container using $.closest()
Code example.
//remove handler
$('.btn.remove').on('click', _this.cache.$container, function(e)
{
e.preventDefault();
console.log('remove...');
$(this).closest('li').remove();
});
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
