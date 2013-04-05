Tab control usability hover triggers in jQuery
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Tab control usability hover triggers in jQuery. Tested and works in Chrome, FF, IE9, IE8.
Load is jsfiddle for TAB demo to work.
jsfiddle
The tabindex Property
- The tabindex attribute is supported in all major browsers, except Safari.
- HTML5 – tabindex attribute can be used on any HTML element
jQuery
$(document).ready(function () {
/* "trigger" hover by adding a CSS class */
$('.transition-container').on('mouseover', function (e) {
$(this).find('.transition').addClass('activeHover');
$(this).on('mouseout', function (e) {
$(this).find('.transition').removeClass('activeHover');
});
});
/* get key code */
function getKeyCode(key) {
//return the key code
return (key == null) ? event.keyCode : key.keyCode;
}
/* for usabiity capture keyboard tabbing */
$(document).on('keyup', function (eventObj) {
//tab keycode = 9
if (getKeyCode(eventObj) == '9') {
var $el = $(document.activeElement);
//remove any current active elements
$('.transition').removeClass('activeHover');
if ($el.hasClass('transition-container')) {
$el.find('.transition').addClass('activeHover');
}
}
});
});
/* Internet Explorer sniffer code to add class to body tag for IE version */
var ie = (function () {
var undef,
v = 3,
div = document.createElement('div'),
all = div.getElementsByTagName('i');
while (
div.innerHTML = '',
all[0]);
if (v > 4) {
$('body').addClass('ie' + v);
}
}());
CSS
/* transition speed */
.transition {
-webkit-transition: -webkit-transform .2s ease-out;
-moz-transition: -moz-transform .2s ease-out;
-o-transition: -o-transform .2s ease-out;
-ms-transition: -ms-transform .2s ease-out;
transition: transform .2s ease-out;
}
/* IE 9 scale */
.ie9 .activeHover {
-ms-transform: scale(1.2, 1.2);
}
/* IE 8 scale */
.ie8 .activeHover {
filter: progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.Matrix(M11=1.1, M12=0, M21=0, M22=1.1, SizingMethod='auto expand');
}
/* modern browsers transition */
.activeHover {
-webkit-transform:scale(1.2);
-moz-transform:scale(1.2);
-o-transform:scale(1.2);
transform:scale(1.2);
}
/* IE 7 scale */
.ie7 .activeHover {
filter: none;
transform: none;
}
.transition-container {
border: 1px solid blue;
margin: 15px;
padding:5px;
}
*:active {
border: 1px solid red;
}
}
HTML5
Click to get focus and start pressing TAB to switch between items. Press SHIFT+TAB to go back up.
Sam Deering
