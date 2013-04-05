Tab control usability hover triggers in jQuery. Tested and works in Chrome, FF, IE9, IE8.

Load is jsfiddle for TAB demo to work.

jsfiddle

The tabindex Property

The tabindex attribute is supported in all major browsers, except Safari.

HTML5 – tabindex attribute can be used on any HTML element jQuery

$(document).ready(function () { /* "trigger" hover by adding a CSS class */ $('.transition-container').on('mouseover', function (e) { $(this).find('.transition').addClass('activeHover'); $(this).on('mouseout', function (e) { $(this).find('.transition').removeClass('activeHover'); }); }); /* get key code */ function getKeyCode(key) { //return the key code return (key == null) ? event.keyCode : key.keyCode; } /* for usabiity capture keyboard tabbing */ $(document).on('keyup', function (eventObj) { //tab keycode = 9 if (getKeyCode(eventObj) == '9') { var $el = $(document.activeElement); //remove any current active elements $('.transition').removeClass('activeHover'); if ($el.hasClass('transition-container')) { $el.find('.transition').addClass('activeHover'); } } }); }); /* Internet Explorer sniffer code to add class to body tag for IE version */ var ie = (function () { var undef, v = 3, div = document.createElement('div'), all = div.getElementsByTagName('i'); while ( div.innerHTML = ' ', all[0]); if (v > 4) { $('body').addClass('ie' + v); } }());

CSS

/* transition speed */ .transition { -webkit-transition: -webkit-transform .2s ease-out; -moz-transition: -moz-transform .2s ease-out; -o-transition: -o-transform .2s ease-out; -ms-transition: -ms-transform .2s ease-out; transition: transform .2s ease-out; } /* IE 9 scale */ .ie9 .activeHover { -ms-transform: scale(1.2, 1.2); } /* IE 8 scale */ .ie8 .activeHover { filter: progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.Matrix(M11=1.1, M12=0, M21=0, M22=1.1, SizingMethod='auto expand'); } /* modern browsers transition */ .activeHover { -webkit-transform:scale(1.2); -moz-transform:scale(1.2); -o-transform:scale(1.2); transform:scale(1.2); } /* IE 7 scale */ .ie7 .activeHover { filter: none; transform: none; } .transition-container { border: 1px solid blue; margin: 15px; padding:5px; } *:active { border: 1px solid red; } }

HTML5