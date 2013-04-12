Skip to main content

jQuery Speed Test: $(this).attr("id"); vs this.id

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Leading on from Speed Test $(this) vs .get() vs .eq() I decided to do a quick test to compare the speed of $(this).attr(“id”); vs this.id which can be used on native attributes such as id, src, href, style etc… but not on properties such as bgcolor, data, etc…

Background

Within context this changes but generally:

$(this) is a jQuery Object which has access to all the jQuery API
this is a reference to the DOM element

Use $(this) for DOM elements that have no yet been created.

Speed

this without the jQuery wrapper is slightly faster on the whole.

$(this).attr(“id”): 42ms
this.id: 1ms

View results: https://jsfiddle.net/jquery4u/F9rP7/

Further reading:

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

