jQuery Speed Test: $(this).attr("id"); vs this.id
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Leading on from Speed Test $(this) vs .get() vs .eq() I decided to do a quick test to compare the speed of $(this).attr(“id”); vs this.id which can be used on native attributes such as id, src, href, style etc… but not on properties such as bgcolor, data, etc…
Background
Within context this changes but generally:
$(this) is a jQuery Object which has access to all the jQuery API
this is a reference to the DOM element
Use $(this) for DOM elements that have no yet been created.
Speed
this without the jQuery wrapper is slightly faster on the whole.
$(this).attr(“id”): 42ms
this.id: 1ms
View results: https://jsfiddle.net/jquery4u/F9rP7/
Further reading:
