10 jQuery and CSS3 Mobile App Styles
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Today we are showcasing you 10 jQuery and CSS3 Mobile App Styles for your mobile app needs! They are really cool and worth checking out, Enjoy!
1. Anonymous Pen
jQuery Responsive Web Design Checker
2. Twitter buttons without the iframe
Embedding Tweet or Follow buttons on responsive sites can be a bit of a touchy subject. Including them can increase page load time greatly. However, they are a great and easy way to spread the word about a new blog post or article.
3. Cycle for android clock
Make the animation for android docking clock.
4. Device Switcher
Animation for showcasing responsive layouts.
5. App Navigation with Notification Badges
A simple app navigation with colorful notification badges. The badges are generated from a single input color using Sass functions, which you can easily customize to create your own.
6. Simple sass/jQuery Accordion
css3/sass/jquery accordion that has some simple animations with arrows all done in css (sliding and click states done with jquery).
7. Clothing Conversions (design by Rally Interactive)
Referred to dribbble.com
8. Mobile Slide-in menu
A sliding menu similar to Facebook and Path’s approach to menu design on mobile.
9. Mobile-Optimized Signup Form
Simple signup form optimized for mobile, with toggleable password masking. Brings up correct contextual keyboard for each input.
10. Android Address Book replica with AngularJs
An Android Address Book replica with AngularJs
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
