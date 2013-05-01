Skip to main content

10 jQuery and CSS3 Mobile App Styles

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Today we are showcasing you 10 jQuery and CSS3 Mobile App Styles for your mobile app needs! They are really cool and worth checking out, Enjoy!

1. Anonymous Pen

jQuery Responsive Web Design Checker

Anonymous-Pen.jpg
Source + Demo

2. Twitter buttons without the iframe

Embedding Tweet or Follow buttons on responsive sites can be a bit of a touchy subject. Including them can increase page load time greatly. However, they are a great and easy way to spread the word about a new blog post or article.

Twitter-Buttons.jpg
Source + Demo

3. Cycle for android clock

Make the animation for android docking clock.

Cycle-for-Android-Clock
Source + Demo

4. Device Switcher

Animation for showcasing responsive layouts.

Device-Switcher.jpg
Source + Demo

5. App Navigation with Notification Badges

A simple app navigation with colorful notification badges. The badges are generated from a single input color using Sass functions, which you can easily customize to create your own.

Notification-Badges.jpg
Source + Demo

6. Simple sass/jQuery Accordion

css3/sass/jquery accordion that has some simple animations with arrows all done in css (sliding and click states done with jquery).

Simple-Sass.jpg
Source + Demo

7. Clothing Conversions (design by Rally Interactive)

Referred to dribbble.com

Clothing-Conversions.jpg
Source + Demo

8. Mobile Slide-in menu

A sliding menu similar to Facebook and Path’s approach to menu design on mobile.

Mobile-Slide-in-Menu.jpg
Source + Demo

9. Mobile-Optimized Signup Form

Simple signup form optimized for mobile, with toggleable password masking. Brings up correct contextual keyboard for each input.

Mobile-Optimized-Sign-up-Form.jpg
Source + Demo

10. Android Address Book replica with AngularJs

An Android Address Book replica with AngularJs

Android-Address-Book.jpg
Source + Demo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

