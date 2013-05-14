AJAX before jQuery 1.8 and After
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Here is a quick note of AJAX before jQuery 1.8 and the newer version. Don’t forget .success() and .error() still supported in jQuery 1.9.1 so it won’t break your old code and plugins you use. I have also drawn up some some New jQuery.ajax() Examples jQuery 1.9+ so check them out!
Deprecation Notice: The jqXHR.success(), jqXHR.error(), and jqXHR.complete() callbacks are deprecated as of jQuery 1.8. To prepare your code for their eventual removal, use jqXHR.done(), jqXHR.fail(), and jqXHR.always() instead.
Get HTML using AJAX before jQuery 1.8
$.ajax({
url: 'test.html',
dataType: 'html',
success: function (data, textStatus, xhr)
{
console.log(data);
},
error: function (xhr, textStatus, errorThrown)
{
console.log('error: '+textStatus);
}
});
Get HTML using AJAX jQuery 1.8+
// cache: false is used to fetch the latest version
$.ajax({
url: "test.html",
cache: false
})
.done(function(data, textStatus, jqXHR)
{
console.log(data);
})
.fail(function(jqXHR, textStatus, errorThrown)
{
console.log('error: '+textStatus);
});
Mutiple callbacks can be specified for an $.ajax() request. Callback methods .done(), fail(), always(), then.() are all promise methods of the jqXHR object. All these callback methods fire once the $.ajax() process terminates. Promise callbacks are invoked in the order they are registered.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
