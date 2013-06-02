REGISTER WITH PAYPAL TUTORIAL (3/3): Setup Your Real PayPal Business Account
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
- Explain how PayPal works (IPN and PDT process). Chapter One
- Give a good example to show how register work with PayPal, containing database, controller and front end form with jQuery functionalities. And explain how to setup a PayPal account (Sandbox and real PayPal business account example). Chapter Two
This tutorial gives a big picture of PayPal process (PDT and IPN), and a real project from starting point to the end. Good explanation and pictures, detailed comments in code line. Hopefully, it will be useful for all readers.
Chapter Three
After setup PayPal sandbox working with a real project, we can start to setup our business PayPal account and start to publish our project and earn money.
Setup Genuine PayPal Business Account
The genuine PayPal business account panel is a little bit different from Sandbox, but other settings are quite the same. So I just point out where the settings are, and settings should be the same as previous examples.
First apply for your business PayPal account, but we skip this step, because PayPal business account is quite different in different situations and companies. As you see, there are many personal sensitive details, I have to mask. So, click on Profile link.
Then, in the source code, comment out everything related to ‘sandbox’, and change the token, and uncomment the code next to sandbox code.
I have highlighted the changes in code:
1. You need to change redirect URL to PayPal, instead of sandbox: (CAUTION: the snippet contains ‘>’ and ‘&’, those should be ‘>’ and ‘&’)
public function registerSubmit()
{
// more code here ...
// return url to paypal
// return json_encode(array('result' => true, 'url' => "https://www.sandbox.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=HA9DZBCKXKCL2&item_number=".$itemId."&amount=".$this->amount));
return json_encode(array('result' => true, 'url' => "https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=SSZF9WEUY87GS&item_number=".$itemId."&amount=".$this->amount));
2. _PDT changes:
private function _PDT()
{
// more code here ...
// $auth_token = "_PJaHiwRfwMmWzW-9nuPuSguYxC-1d9KpxaasaNANtIvyOcmqY6jXNkRmxW";
$auth_token = "OxDenzKmrWPyEXU0YzIg2zs-VAe7ufCADyjbfxF_RpREL4rLEslZrSa21R4";$req .= "&tx=$tx_token&at=$auth_token";// post back to PayPal system to validate$header = "POST /cgi-bin/webscr HTTP/1.0rn";
// $header .= "Host: www.sandbox.paypal.comrn";
$header .= "Host: www.paypal.comrn";
$header .= "Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencodedrn";
$header .= "Content-Length: " . strlen($req) . "rnrn";
// $fp = fsockopen ('ssl://www.sandbox.paypal.com', 443, $errno, $errstr, 30); // open socket
$fp = fsockopen ('ssl://www.paypal.com', 443, $errno, $errstr, 30); // open socket
// more code here ...
}
3. _IPN changes:
private function _PDT()
{
// more code here ...
// $url= 'https://www.sandbox.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr';
$url= 'https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr';
// more code here ...
// curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_HEADER , array('Host: www.sandbox.paypal.com'));
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_HEADER , array('Host: www.paypal.com'));
// more code here ...
}
Then go to ‘My selling tools’ and you can setup you PDT, IPN, and PayPal button.
Then, DONE! Thank you!
I hope you enjoyed my quick tutorial on how to use Paypal to setup automatic payments.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
