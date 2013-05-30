Skip to main content

Get Client IP Using jQuery

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

A few code snippets to Get Client IP Using JavaScript/jQuery.

1. One way

This one gives you longitude/latitude and timezone.

Try it!

$(document).ready( function() { $.getJSON( "http://smart-ip.net/geoip-json?callback=?", function(data){ alert( data.host); } );});

Returns:

?(
{
   source: "smart-ip.net",
   host: "14.200.158.65",
   lang: "en",
   countryName: "Australia",
   countryCode: "AU",
   city: "South Sydney Municipality",
   region: "New South Wales",
   latitude: "-33.9000",
   longitude: "151.2000",
   timezone: "Australia/NSW"
}
)

2. Two way

This one provides JSON.

Try it!

function myIP() {
    if (window.XMLHttpRequest) xmlhttp = new XMLHttpRequest();
    else xmlhttp = new ActiveXObject("Microsoft.XMLHTTP");
 
    xmlhttp.open("GET"," http://api.hostip.info/get_html.php ",false);
    xmlhttp.send();
 
    hostipInfo = xmlhttp.responseText.split("n");
 
    for (i=0; hostipInfo.length >= i; i++) {
        ipAddress = hostipInfo[i].split(":");
        if ( ipAddress[0] == "IP" ) return ipAddress[1];
    }
 
    return false;
}
 
// console.log(myIP());

Returns:

{
  country_name: "UNITED STATES",
  country_code: "US",
  city: "(Unknown city)",
  ip: "14.200.158.65"
}

3. Three way

Try it!

http://l2.io/ip.js
Syntax : http://l2.io/ip
Diplay Client IP address
--> x.x.x.x

Syntax : 
Display Client IP address in your HTML page using javascript
--> document.write('x.x.x.x');

Syntax : 
Set javascript variable "myip" to client IP address
--> myip = "x.x.x.x";
Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

