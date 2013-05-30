Get Client IP Using jQuery
A few code snippets to Get Client IP Using JavaScript/jQuery.
1. One way
This one gives you longitude/latitude and timezone.
$(document).ready( function() { $.getJSON( "http://smart-ip.net/geoip-json?callback=?", function(data){ alert( data.host); } );});
Returns:
?(
{
source: "smart-ip.net",
host: "14.200.158.65",
lang: "en",
countryName: "Australia",
countryCode: "AU",
city: "South Sydney Municipality",
region: "New South Wales",
latitude: "-33.9000",
longitude: "151.2000",
timezone: "Australia/NSW"
}
)
2. Two way
This one provides JSON.
function myIP() {
if (window.XMLHttpRequest) xmlhttp = new XMLHttpRequest();
else xmlhttp = new ActiveXObject("Microsoft.XMLHTTP");
xmlhttp.open("GET"," http://api.hostip.info/get_html.php ",false);
xmlhttp.send();
hostipInfo = xmlhttp.responseText.split("n");
for (i=0; hostipInfo.length >= i; i++) {
ipAddress = hostipInfo[i].split(":");
if ( ipAddress[0] == "IP" ) return ipAddress[1];
}
return false;
}
// console.log(myIP());
Returns:
{
country_name: "UNITED STATES",
country_code: "US",
city: "(Unknown city)",
ip: "14.200.158.65"
}
3. Three way
http://l2.io/ip.js
Syntax : http://l2.io/ip
Diplay Client IP address
--> x.x.x.x
Syntax :
Display Client IP address in your HTML page using javascript
--> document.write('x.x.x.x');
Syntax :
Set javascript variable "myip" to client IP address
--> myip = "x.x.x.x";
