jQuery refresh page on browser resize

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Basic code snippet to refresh the page on a browser resize using JavaScript.

//refresh page on browser resize
$(window).bind('resize', function(e)
{
  console.log('window resized..');
  this.location.reload(false); /* false to get page from cache */
  /* true to fetch page from server */
});

If window.location.reload() not working in Firefox then try the following.

//refresh page on browser resize
$(window).bind('resize', function(e)
{
  if (window.RT) clearTimeout(window.RT);
  window.RT = setTimeout(function()
  {
    this.location.reload(false); /* false to get page from cache */
  }, 200);
});
Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

