jQuery refresh page on browser resize
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Basic code snippet to refresh the page on a browser resize using JavaScript.
//refresh page on browser resize
$(window).bind('resize', function(e)
{
console.log('window resized..');
this.location.reload(false); /* false to get page from cache */
/* true to fetch page from server */
});
If window.location.reload() not working in Firefox then try the following.
//refresh page on browser resize
$(window).bind('resize', function(e)
{
if (window.RT) clearTimeout(window.RT);
window.RT = setTimeout(function()
{
this.location.reload(false); /* false to get page from cache */
}, 200);
});
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns