jQuery Speed Test: $(this) vs .get() vs .eq()

By Sam Deering

Each loop cache performance – test to see if grabbing the current element from inside the each is possible/faster from a cached array of elements. Namely $(this) vs .get() vs .eq() with .text() and textContent/innerText. Tests run with jQuery 1.9.1. Similar to: jQuery Speed Test: $(this).attr(“id”); vs this.id .

  • .get() and .eq() both return a single “element” from a jQuery object array, but they return the single element in different forms.
  • .eq() returns it as a jQuery object, meaning the DOM element is wrapped in the jQuery wrapper, which means that it accepts jQuery functions.
  • .get() return a raw DOM element. You may manipulate it by accessing its attributes and invoking its functions as you would on a raw DOM element. But it loses its identity as a jQuery-wrapped object, so a jQuery function like .fadeIn won’t work.

Setup





   
    
       
  • list
    • 
       
  • 
         
      
             
    • nested 1
      • 
             
    • nested 2
      • 
             
    • nested 3
      • 
         
    
       
    • 
       
  • list
    • 
         
    
             
  • nested 1
    • 
             
  • nested 2
    • 
             
  • nested 3
    • 
         

       
  • list
    • 
         
      
             
    • nested 1
      • 
             
    • nested 2
      • 
             
    • nested 3
      • 
         
    
       
  • list
    •

    Tests

    $.each(MY_OBJECT.cache.n, function(i, v) 
{
    MY_OBJECT.cache.s.text($(this).text());
});


$.each(MY_OBJECT.cache.n, function(i, v) 
{
    MY_OBJECT.cache.s.text(MY_OBJECT.cache.n.eq(i).text());
});


$.each(MY_OBJECT.cache.n, function(i, v) 
{
    MY_OBJECT.cache.s.text(MY_OBJECT.cache.n.get(i).textContent);
});
    Sam Deering

    Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

