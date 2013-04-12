jQuery Speed Test: $(this) vs .get() vs .eq()

Each loop cache performance – test to see if grabbing the current element from inside the each is possible/faster from a cached array of elements. Namely $(this) vs .get() vs .eq() with .text() and textContent/innerText. Tests run with jQuery 1.9.1. Similar to: jQuery Speed Test: $(this).attr(“id”); vs this.id .

.get() and .eq() both return a single “element” from a jQuery object array, but they return the single element in different forms.

.eq() returns it as a jQuery object, meaning the DOM element is wrapped in the jQuery wrapper, which means that it accepts jQuery functions.

.get() return a raw DOM element. You may manipulate it by accessing its attributes and invoking its functions as you would on a raw DOM element. But it loses its identity as a jQuery-wrapped object, so a jQuery function like .fadeIn won’t work.

Setup

list

nested 1 nested 2 nested 3

list nested 1

nested 2

nested 3 list nested 1

nested 2

nested 3 list

Tests