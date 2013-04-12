jQuery Speed Test: $(this) vs .get() vs .eq()
By Sam Deering
Each loop cache performance – test to see if grabbing the current element from inside the each is possible/faster from a cached array of elements. Namely $(this) vs .get() vs .eq() with .text() and textContent/innerText. Tests run with jQuery 1.9.1. Similar to: jQuery Speed Test: $(this).attr(“id”); vs this.id .
- .get() and .eq() both return a single “element” from a jQuery object array, but they return the single element in different forms.
- .eq() returns it as a jQuery object, meaning the DOM element is wrapped in the jQuery wrapper, which means that it accepts jQuery functions.
- .get() return a raw DOM element. You may manipulate it by accessing its attributes and invoking its functions as you would on a raw DOM element. But it loses its identity as a jQuery-wrapped object, so a jQuery function like .fadeIn won’t work.
Setup
- list
-
- nested 1
- nested 2
- nested 3
- list
- nested 1
- nested 2
- nested 3
list
- nested 1
- nested 2
- nested 3
list
Tests
$.each(MY_OBJECT.cache.n, function(i, v)
{
MY_OBJECT.cache.s.text($(this).text());
});
$.each(MY_OBJECT.cache.n, function(i, v)
{
MY_OBJECT.cache.s.text(MY_OBJECT.cache.n.eq(i).text());
});
$.each(MY_OBJECT.cache.n, function(i, v)
{
MY_OBJECT.cache.s.text(MY_OBJECT.cache.n.get(i).textContent);
});
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
