jQuery Custom Validation Rule – fieldPresent
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
This post shows you how to add a custom validation rule to your forms using the jQuery.validate.js plugin. This post supports the Setup form validation using jQuery in just 2 minutes post. I used the $.validator.addMethod() function to setup the custom validation rules. I’ve added a Live Demo below.
Update: 30/06/2013: Added custom validation rule for date of birth.
Examples
The example below shows a custom validation rule which checks that both a name and email are present. If the name is present the email must be present and vice versa.
Example on left field validation.
Example on right field validation.
Example on both in action on multiple pairs.
Live Demo
JQUERY
There is a patched version of this snippet at the end of the post, which fixes some cross browser and validation recursion issues.
$.validator.addMethod("fieldPresent", function (value, element, options)
{
//we need the validation error to appear on the correct element
var targetEl = $('input[name="'+options.data+'"]'),
bothEmpty = (value == targetEl.val() == '');
//trigger error class on target input
(bothEmpty) ? targetEl.addClass('error') : targetEl.removeClass('error');
return !bothEmpty;
},
"Friend's name and email required."
);
$('#myForm').validate({
onkeyup: true,
rules: {
"friend1-name": { "fieldPresent": { data: "friend1-email" } },
"friend1-email": { "fieldPresent": { data: "friend1-name" } }
},
submitHandler: function(form) {
console.log('passed validation.');
//submit form handler
}
});
HTML
CSS
.control-group {
width: 100%;
}
.control-group-inner {
width: 50%;
float: left;
display: inline-block;
}
If the jQuery code snippet above doesn’t work here is a newer version to remove some bugs. Kind of want to avoid setTimeouts as they are bad coding practice…
//custom validation: each friend entered must have an email and a name
$.validator.addMethod("fieldPresent", function (value, element, options)
{
//we need the validation error to appear on the correct element
var targetEl = $('input[name="'+options.data+'"]'),
targetEmpty = (targetEl.val() == ''),
elEmpty = (value == ''),
bothEmpty = elEmpty && targetEmpty;
//trigger error class on target input
if (!bothEmpty && targetEmpty)
{
//error msg doesn't exist yet so wait...
setTimeout(function()
{
if (targetEl.closest('.control-group-inner').find('label.fieldPresentError').length == 0)
{
targetEl.addClass('error');
if (!elEmpty) $(element).closest('.control-group-inner').find('label.fieldPresentError').remove();
targetEl.closest('.control-group-inner').find('label.fieldPresentError').remove();
targetEl.after("");
}
}, 500);
}
return (bothEmpty || !elEmpty);
},
"Friend's name and email required."
);
Validate Date of Birth (3 inputs)
How to validate dob which contains 3 inputs for day, month & year. You’ll need to add a custom validation rule.
//custom validation for dob
$.validator.addMethod("dobValid", function (value, element, options)
{
//we need the validation error to appear on the correct element
var day = $('input[name="dob-day"]'),
month = $('input[name="dob-month"]'),
year = $('input[name="dob-year"]'),
anyEmpty = ( day.val() == '' || month.val() == '' || year.val() == '' );
if (anyEmpty) {
day.add(month).add(year).addClass('error');
}
else {
day.add(month).add(year).removeClass('error');
}
return !anyEmpty;
},
"Please enter your date of birth."
);
...
$form.validate({
rules: {
...
"dob-year": { required: "required", dobValid: true }
...
},
messages: {
...
},
submitHandler: function(form) {
...
}
});
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns