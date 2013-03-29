Output word by word of paragraph using jQuery
By Sam Deering
jQuery code snippet which outputs each word in a sentence at a specified interval. You can change the speed at which is outputs by the speed parameter in milliseconds. You can view the demo or load the code in jsfiddle below.
DEMO
$(document).ready(function () {
var $el = $('div'),
text = $el.text(),
speed = 1000; //ms
$el.empty();
var wordArray = text.split(' '),
i = 0;
INV = setInterval(function () {
if (i >= wordArray.length - 1) {
clearInterval(INV);
}
$el.append(wordArray[i] + ' ');
i++;
}, speed);
});
HTML
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Modi libero aliquam aut commodi illum fuga consequatur labore iste necessitatibus quidem atque aliquid iusto numquam tempora rerum excepturi officiis maiores. Ab?
Typewriter Plugin
There is a really good typewriter jQuery plugin which acts like a Typewriter which may be of use.
