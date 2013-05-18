Is It Frontend, Front End, or Front-end?
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
‘Frontend’, ‘Front End’, and ‘Front-end’.
You have probably seen or used all of the above in the past, but which is correct?
Lets take a look!
wikipedia.org
paulirish.com
site:http://paulirish.com “front-end” About 154 results (0.33 seconds)
site:http://paulirish.com “frontend” About 41 results (0.29 seconds)
stackoverflow.com
frontendmasters.com
site:http://linkedin.com “front-end” About 7,010,000 results (0.32 seconds)
site:http://linkedin.com “frontend” About 242,000 results (0.29 seconds)
css-tricks.com
addyosmani.com
catswhocode.com
site:catswhocode.com “front-end” About 115 results (0.30 seconds)
site:catswhocode.com “frontend” 8 results (0.31 seconds)
English Orthography
Is it “front-end”, “frontend”, or “front end”? says “front end” is the correct way.
GOOGLE GLOBAL Search results
I guess Google search doesn’t care too much about case and hyphens get counted as spaces…
“Frontend” About 22,600,000 results (0.34 seconds)
“front-end” About 44,900,000 results (0.36 seconds)
“Front End” About 44,900,000 results (0.30 seconds)
Conclusion
My favoured spelling is Frontend but I guess front-end is the most popular on the net. Does it really matter? Which one do you use? Post a comment.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
