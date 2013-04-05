jQuery: The Performance of DOM caching

I decided to test the performance of DOM caching in a basic JavaScript namespacing pattern which I use quite a lot when coding on a day to day basis. Update 10/04/2013: I’ve added some basic logic into the loops. Updated jsfiddle, Updated jsperf.

You could get a 76% increase in speed performance (based on operations per second) when you use DOM caching.

Here is the full results of a jsperf performance test – grouped in pairs. So compare 1 with 2, compare 3 with 4 and so on…

The results show that caching your DOM elements dramatically improves the speed of your code execution. This is clearly seen when comparing tests 3 and 4 where you get a boost from 32,889 to 602,620 operations per second!

Calculation of percentage increase.

Comparing 2a and 2b shows a 76% increase in speed (based on operations per second). ((98,072-23,358)/98,072)*100 = 76.18% increase.

Some basic markup.

list

nested 1 nested 2 nested 3

list

list

list

A basic js object with some caching.

MY_OBJECT = { cache: {}, init: function() { this.cache.c = $('#container'); this.cache.n = this.cache.c.find('.nested'); this.cache.s = this.cache.c.find('#status'); } } MY_OBJECT.init();

Some standard tests.