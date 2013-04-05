jQuery: The Performance of DOM caching
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
I decided to test the performance of DOM caching in a basic JavaScript namespacing pattern which I use quite a lot when coding on a day to day basis. Update 10/04/2013: I’ve added some basic logic into the loops. Updated jsfiddle, Updated jsperf.
You could get a 76% increase in speed performance (based on operations per second) when you use DOM caching.
Here is the full results of a jsperf performance test – grouped in pairs. So compare 1 with 2, compare 3 with 4 and so on…
The results show that caching your DOM elements dramatically improves the speed of your code execution. This is clearly seen when comparing tests 3 and 4 where you get a boost from 32,889 to 602,620 operations per second!
Calculation of percentage increase.
Comparing 2a and 2b shows a 76% increase in speed (based on operations per second). ((98,072-23,358)/98,072)*100 = 76.18% increase.
Some basic markup.
- list
-
- nested 1
- nested 2
- nested 3
- list
- list
- list
A basic js object with some caching.
MY_OBJECT =
{
cache: {},
init: function()
{
this.cache.c = $('#container');
this.cache.n = this.cache.c.find('.nested');
this.cache.s = this.cache.c.find('#status');
}
}
MY_OBJECT.init();
Some standard tests.
//no cache container find
$.each($('#container').find('li'), function(i,v)
{
//...
});
//cache container find
$.each(MY_OBJECT.cache.c.find('li'), function(i,v)
{
//...
});
//no cache class elements loop
$.each($('.nested'), function(i,v)
{
//...
});
//cache class elements loop
$.each(MY_OBJECT.cache.n, function(i,v)
{
//...
});
//no cache update status
$('.nested').each(function(i,v)
{
$('#status').text($(this).text());
});
//cache update status
$.each(MY_OBJECT.cache.n, function(i,v)
{
MY_OBJECT.cache.s.text($(this).text());
});
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns