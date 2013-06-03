5 jQuery Touch Swipe Image Gallery Plugins

Today we are sharing you what we think the 5 coolest jQuery Touch Swipe Image Gallery Plugins you can use to showcase your products or portfolio where the user could swipe up/down and left/right to change the image. Worth checking out ;)

Related Posts:

1. Hammer.js Touch Carousel

A Javascript library for multi-touch gestures.



SourceDemo

2. TouchSwipe

TouchSwipe is a jquery plugin to be used with jQuery on touch input devices such as iPad, iPhone etc..



SourceDemo

3. TouchWipe

Allows you to obtain the wipe event on an iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch which can be used for example to scroll through an image gallery (see demo below). Should also work with Android touchscreens.



Source

4. SwipeJS

Another cool responsive slider with swipe support.



Source + Demo

5. Swiper by iDangerous

Free and ultra lightweight mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions (where supported) and amazing native behavior. It is intended to use in mobile websites, mobile web apps, and mobile native apps.



SourceDemo