5 jQuery Touch Swipe Image Gallery Plugins

By Sam Deering

Today we are sharing you what we think the 5 coolest jQuery Touch Swipe Image Gallery Plugins you can use to showcase your products or portfolio where the user could swipe up/down and left/right to change the image. Worth checking out ;)

1. Hammer.js Touch Carousel

A Javascript library for multi-touch gestures.

HammerJS.jpg
SourceDemo

2. TouchSwipe

TouchSwipe is a jquery plugin to be used with jQuery on touch input devices such as iPad, iPhone etc..

touchSwipe.jpg
SourceDemo

3. TouchWipe

Allows you to obtain the wipe event on an iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch which can be used for example to scroll through an image gallery (see demo below). Should also work with Android touchscreens.

touchWipe.jpg
Source

4. SwipeJS

Another cool responsive slider with swipe support.

SwipeJS.jpg
Source + Demo

5. Swiper by iDangerous

Free and ultra lightweight mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions (where supported) and amazing native behavior. It is intended to use in mobile websites, mobile web apps, and mobile native apps.

Swiper.jpg
SourceDemo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

