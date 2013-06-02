jQuery & Backbone Forms Code/Demos
Pretty big Reference List of jQuery & Backbone Forms Code/Demos.
Useful for developers trying to learn Backbone.js with forms.
Form Data Parsing (Get and Set values)
http://blog.rjzaworski.com/2012/01/parsing-forms-with-backbone-js/ demo : https://jsfiddle.net/rjzaworski/wSh74/
Form Checkboxes & Lists:
http://tutorialzine.com/2013/04/services-chooser-backbone-js/ demo : http://demo.tutorialzine.com/2013/04/services-chooser-backbone-js/index.html
todo list demo: http://backbonejs.org/examples/todos/ todos code overview: http://backbonejs.org/docs/todos.html
Basic Backbone List code overview and demos: http://arturadib.com/hello-backbonejs/
Form Selects / Dropdowns:
https://jsfiddle.net/evilcelery/c5QHr/
Form Generation:
backbone-forms.js https://github.com/powmedia/backbone-forms backbone-forms.js annotated code overview http://mkla.bz/bbf/docs/bbf.html
Registration Template https://jsfiddle.net/evilcelery/VkUFu/
Registration Template (Bootstrap) https://jsfiddle.net/evilcelery/4XZMb/
Form Validation:
backbone-validation.js http://thedersen.com/projects/backbone-validation/ demo: http://thedersen.com/projects/backbone-validation/examples/
Render Validation Messages for Twitter Bootstrap: https://gist.github.com/driehle/2909552
Validate All Plugin :https://github.com/gfranko/Backbone.validateAll
Form Model Data Binding:
backbone.modelbinder.js https://github.com/theironcook/Backbone.ModelBinder demos: https://github.com/theironcook/Backbone.ModelBinder/wiki/Interactive-JSFiddle-Examples
Basic Example: First and Last Name Binding: https://jsfiddle.net/derickbailey/Cpn3g/4/
Backbone, Require and Grunt example: https://github.com/codef0rmer/addressbookMVC/tree/master/backbone.js_require.js article: http://amitgharat.wordpress.com/2012/06/23/writing-your-first-application-using-backbone-js/
rivet.js http://rivetsjs.com/ basic demo: https://jsfiddle.net/eH4zG/183/ demo todolist: http://bl.ocks.org/mikeric/raw/3345763/ (code https://gist.github.com/mikeric/3345763)
rivet.js annotated source code: http://rivetsjs.com/docs/rivets.html
epoxy.js http://epoxyjs.org/ code demo todos: http://epoxyjs.org/tutorials.html#epoxy-todos
Two-way binding (if you need it):
backbone.stickit.js http://nytimes.github.io/backbone.stickit/
Backbone boilerplates
Minimal Web App with backbone, handlebars & require https://github.com/tbranyen/boilerplate-handlebars-layoutmanager
Full build process with modules & packages https://github.com/backbone-boilerplate/backbone-boilerplate/wiki/Getting-started-overview
Backbone Sample Apps & Demos
Gumby2 Backbone Bootstrap http://jquery4u.com/demos/gumby2-backbone-bootstrap/
Employee Directory https://github.com/ccoenraets/backbone-directory
Backbone LayoutManager Example https://github.com/MikeLarned/backbonelayoutsexample
Layoutmanager wiki https://github.com/tbranyen/backbone.layoutmanager/wiki/_pages
Backbone and Requirejs
Relative paths https://github.com/backbone-boilerplate/backbone-boilerplate/wiki/Relative-path-setup-notes
