Show us your books, #UpgradeMyLibrary
Web
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Web developers, the hottest and easiest competition is on. For the next two weeks, all you have to do is share a photo of your old programming books on either Twitter (use the hashtag #UpgradeMyLibrary) or on Facebook (as a reply to this post). If we deem your library depressingly old, we’ll upgrade your books with modern and relevant SitePoint titles. There are spot prizes along the way, so start sharing your collection!
We’ll also be posting photos of hilariously out-of-date SitePoint books during the next two weeks, so keep an eye out.
Jasmine has been in the social behaviour and marketing world for over 10 years. She's now looking after the SitePoint Community in all its variations, and really likes apples.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns