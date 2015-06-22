Skip to main content

People’s Choice: Pick Your Top Books For Our #CodeTrip

By Jasmine Elias

Web

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Grab your favorite slurpee and get into our car, we’re heading on a #CodeTrip.

We’re hitting the open road, the wind in our hair, our dog looking out the window. Endless road, bright summer sun and warm nights means the air is full of endless possibility.

Web devs, it’s our time to shine. We’re feeling electric, and a little bit generous. Pick your Top 3 books and soon we’ll have the best deal of all time for GPS, the Great Public Selections Bundle, coming soon to a computer screen near you.

Powered by Typeform
Jasmine Elias

Jasmine has been in the social behaviour and marketing world for over 10 years. She's now looking after the SitePoint Community in all its variations, and really likes apples.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns