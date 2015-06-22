People’s Choice: Pick Your Top Books For Our #CodeTrip
Web
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Grab your favorite slurpee and get into our car, we’re heading on a #CodeTrip.
We’re hitting the open road, the wind in our hair, our dog looking out the window. Endless road, bright summer sun and warm nights means the air is full of endless possibility.
Web devs, it’s our time to shine. We’re feeling electric, and a little bit generous. Pick your Top 3 books and soon we’ll have the best deal of all time for GPS, the Great Public Selections Bundle, coming soon to a computer screen near you.
Jasmine has been in the social behaviour and marketing world for over 10 years. She's now looking after the SitePoint Community in all its variations, and really likes apples.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns