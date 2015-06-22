People’s Choice: Pick Your Top Books For Our #CodeTrip

Grab your favorite slurpee and get into our car, we’re heading on a #CodeTrip.

We’re hitting the open road, the wind in our hair, our dog looking out the window. Endless road, bright summer sun and warm nights means the air is full of endless possibility.

Web devs, it’s our time to shine. We’re feeling electric, and a little bit generous. Pick your Top 3 books and soon we’ll have the best deal of all time for GPS, the Great Public Selections Bundle, coming soon to a computer screen near you.