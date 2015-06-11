It’s Competition Time! Post in June, and Win Big!

“OMG I love competitions!” I hear you say. Of course you do, who doesn’t like a good win? During the month of June, you can win one of eight incredible prizes just for posting on the SitePoint forums.

You read correctly: just for posting on the SitePoint forums in June, you can win. Big.

Every week we are giving away two prizes, one for the best new topic and one for the best reply.

Prizes are:

Major:

1 printed book of your choice from the SitePoint store

1 powerbank

An assortment of SitePoint and Learnable stickers, pens, and other swag

Minor:

Your choice of either one ebook download or 3 month membership to Learnable.com

An assortment of SitePoint and Learnable stickers, pens and other swag

To be eligible, you can post or reply anywhere in the forums except the Jobs category. With June in full swing, what are you waiting for?