On Our Radar: June Competition, Titles, Tables and Robots

An SQL statement walks into a bar and sees two tables. It approaches, and asks “may I join you?” And so began our week on the SitePoint Forums.

On Our Radar:

It’s competition time! Post anything in the forums during the month of June and you can win an incredible range of prizes! Seriously, create new topics and replies in the forum and you can win a whole bunch of swag.

It has come to our attention, and Mittineague’s that there are many “On Our Radar” imposters out there. Well, not so much imposters as there are many other blogs using our very title. So when it comes to choosing a title, do you go with the same old as everyone else, or do you create something meaningful, or do you create something pun-tastic? Do you have any suggestions for what we might name ourselves?

We discovered there are a few different ways to strip a table thanks to Dez’s question, and it all comes down to preferences. We also look into where to actually put the code in the grand scheme of things. It’s a simple question, but sometimes we get stuck in the detail, so it’s good to be able to take a step back and look at things as a whole.

Mikey_w asks a question that we might not have thought too closely about: in robots.txt, do we actually need to write anything? Or do we leave it empty? There are a few mixed responses and explanations on how specific we can get with the bots.

In short:

PriyaNarine wants to know how someone can recreate a website; WorldNews isn’t sure about displaying non-English characters correctly on a website; Alex talks the difference between dumb and simple, and what it means for web developers (hint: more than you think!); and rvinay88 wants to know how your team handles content strategy for websites.

Don’t forget our lovingly curated roundup of .NET from the very clever cpradio, and JavaScript from noted developer Paul Wilkins.

Your Two Bitcoins

This month it’s all about you. Join the forums, post and reply, and you can win all sorts of cool stuff. Who knows, you might even make some new developer friends for life!