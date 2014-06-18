How to Draw a Rectangle in HTML

If, for whatever reason, you sometimes feel like creating a rectangle using html/css, the below code is the easiest way to do so. A given rectangle can also be decorated using tags like background-color .

Here’s the code:

<div style="width:500px;height:100px;border:1px solid #000;">This is a rectangle!</div>

And here’s the result:

This is a rectangle!

There you go: no fuss, no muss.