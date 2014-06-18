How to Draw a Rectangle in HTML
By Adam Roberts
HTML & CSS
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
If, for whatever reason, you sometimes feel like creating a rectangle using html/css, the below code is the easiest way to do so. A given rectangle can also be decorated using tags like
background-color.
Here’s the code:
<div style="width:500px;height:100px;border:1px solid #000;">This is a rectangle!</div>
And here’s the result:
There you go: no fuss, no muss.
Adam is SitePoint's head of newsletters, who mainly writes Versioning, a daily newsletter covering everything new and interesting in the world of web development. He has a beard and will talk to you about beer and Star Wars, if you let him.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns