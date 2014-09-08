Giveaway: Free Themes from Gridgum
Whether you’re a WordPress or Bootstrap user, you need to make sure your site looks good on all devices. There’s no shortage of places to find themes, but finding good themes that are also responsive can be a little more difficult.
That’s where Gridgum comes in. Gridgum is a new site built to provide a fair marketplace for buyers and sellers of premium responsive themes. While there are plenty of WordPress and Bootstrap templates on there, the marketplace is not limited to these: all types of website frameworks are accepted, as long as the template is responsive and meets their submission guidelines.
Some popular themes include:
DashGum — Admin Template
Austin — WordPress Theme
SinglePort — Single Page Landing Template
Incorp — MultiPurpose WordPress Theme
Every time a user buys a theme they also receive points to go towards future purchases. PayPal users don’t face surcharges, unlike on other sites.
Gridgum also offers excellent support: if you get into trouble with your theme, you can feel confident knowing all Gridgum theme authors offer support (along with Gridgum itself).
Some themes include an installation service added by the seller. This varies for each theme, but users can purchase a setup service with a theme to help make the installation easier.
Giveaway!
SitePoint is offering a free theme from the Gridgum marketplace to 10 lucky readers, simply comment below and we’ll draw the winners next Monday, September 15. Winners will then be able to select any theme they wish from Gridgum.com.
