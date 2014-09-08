getElementsByTagName (W3C DOM Core method)

Example

var paragraphs = document.getElementByTagName('p');

The example above gets a reference to the collection of p elements within the current document, and saves it to the variable paragraphs . The returned collection is live , which means that changes to the HTML it represents are immediately reflected in the collection, without having to retrieve it again.

This method can also be used contextually, to get a reference to the elements that are inside a specific element, for example:

var items = list.getElementByTagName('li');

So if the list in that example were a ul element, the items variable would refer to a collection of all the li elements that are inside that list.

The elements are retrieved in the linear order in which they appear in the document, ie. they correspond to a flattened view of the DOM. So if, in the previous example, the list corresponded with this HTML:

<ul> <li>Cheeses <ul> <li>Edam</li> <li>Gouda</li> <li>Cheddar</li> </ul> </li> <li>Hams <ul> <li>Prosciutto</li> <li>Parma</li> <li>Salami</li> </ul> </li> </ul>

The returned collection would be in the following order: