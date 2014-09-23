Skip to main content

border-bottom (CSS property)

By Adam Roberts

HTML & CSS

Syntax

border-bottom: { [ border-width ] [ border-style ] [ border-color ] | inherit } ;

Description

The border-bottom shorthand property sets border-bottom-width and/or border-bottom-style and/or border-bottom-color to the bottom side of an element simultaneously.

Borders are placed on top of the element’s background.

Example

This style rule assigns a 2px blue border to the bottom side of paragraphs within the element with ID "example":

#example p {
  border-bottom: 2px solid blue;
}

Value

Refer to the following individual properties for specific information on allowed and initial values: border-width, border-style, and border-color.

Negative length values are illegal.

As with most shorthand properties, you don’t need to specify all the properties listed, but any omitted properties will revert to their default values. In the case of border-style, if you omit a value no border will show at all, because the default value is none. A border will only be visible as long as the border-style property has been set to something other than none or hidden, or has been restated explicitly after the initial shorthand declaration. Otherwise, no border will show and the border-width will be reset to zero. Therefore, its good practice to specify a value for the border’s style when you’re using shorthand notation.

Adam Roberts

Adam is SitePoint's head of newsletters, who mainly writes Versioning, a daily newsletter covering everything new and interesting in the world of web development. He has a beard and will talk to you about beer and Star Wars, if you let him.

