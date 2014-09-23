border-bottom (CSS property)
By Adam Roberts
HTML & CSS
Syntax
Description
The
border-bottom shorthand property sets
border-bottom-width and/or
border-bottom-style and/or
border-bottom-color to the bottom side of an element simultaneously.
Borders are placed on top of the element’s background.
Example
This style rule assigns a 2px blue border to the bottom side of paragraphs within the element with ID
"example":
#example p {
border-bottom: 2px solid blue;
}
Value
Refer to the following individual properties for specific information on allowed and initial values: border-width, border-style, and border-color.
Negative length values are illegal.
As with most shorthand properties, you don’t need to specify all the properties listed, but any omitted properties will revert to their default values. In the case of
border-style, if you omit a value no border will show at all, because the default value is
none. A border will only be visible as long as the
border-style property has been set to something other than
none or
hidden, or has been restated explicitly after the initial shorthand declaration. Otherwise, no border will show and the
border-width will be reset to zero. Therefore, its good practice to specify a value for the border’s style when you’re using shorthand notation.
Adam is SitePoint's head of newsletters
