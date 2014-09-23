border-bottom (CSS property)

Syntax border-bottom: { [ border-width ] [ border-style ] [ border-color ] | inherit } ;

Description

The border-bottom shorthand property sets border-bottom-width and/or border-bottom-style and/or border-bottom-color to the bottom side of an element simultaneously.

Borders are placed on top of the element’s background.

Example This style rule assigns a 2px blue border to the bottom side of paragraphs within the element with ID "example" : #example p { border-bottom: 2px solid blue; }

Value

Refer to the following individual properties for specific information on allowed and initial values: border-width, border-style, and border-color.

Negative length values are illegal.