Adam is SitePoint's head of newsletters, who mainly writes Versioning, a daily newsletter covering everything new and interesting in the world of web development. He has a beard and will talk to you about beer and Star Wars, if you let him.
moz-border-radius (CSS property)
By Adam Roberts,
setAttribute (W3C DOM Core method)
By Adam Roberts,
Set a new attribute with the specified name and value to this element. If an attribute already exists with the specified name, its value is replaced.
rel (HTML attribute)
By Adam Roberts,
The rel attribute defines the relationship that the linked resource has to the document from which it’s referenced. In most cases, this resource will simply be "stylesheet", which means, not surprisingly, “the referenced document is a style sheet.”
!important Declarations
By Adam Roberts,
background-repeat (CSS property)
By Adam Roberts,
The background-repeat property controls whether or not a background-image is repeated (tiled), and if it is repeated, the property defines along which of the specified axes (x, y, or both) the image is to be repeated.
max-width (CSS property)
By Adam Roberts,
This property sets the maximum content width of a block or a replaced element. This maximum width does not include padding, borders, or margins.
clear (HTML attribute)
By Adam Roberts,
The clear attribute is a deprecated (presentational) attribute that’s used to clear any preexisting right or left alignments.
hidden (HTML attribute)
By Adam Roberts,
Using the hidden attribute (set to "true"), it is possible to hide any visual element that may otherwise appear with the embedded content.
cellpadding (HTML attribute)
By Adam Roberts,
span (HTML element)
By Adam Roberts,
For an element that offers no semantic information about the content inside and also provides no styling change, or any other visual change to speak of, the lowly span element is one of the most useful elements in your HTML toolbox.
Child Selector (CSS selector)
By Adam Roberts,
This selector matches all elements that are the immediate children of a specified element. The combinator in a child selector is a greater-than sign (>).
target (HTML attribute)
By Adam Roberts,
The target attribute is deprecated and its use as a layout mechanism, like that of the frameset, is no longer common.
Universal Selector (CSS Selector)
By Adam Roberts,
The universal selector matches any element type. It can be implied (and therefore omitted) if it isn’t the only component of the simple selector.
Descendant Selector (CSS Selector)
By Adam Roberts,
The descendant selector matches all elements that are descendants of a specified element. The first simple selector within this selector represents the ancestor element—a structurally superior element, such as a parent element, or the parent of a parent element, and so on.
ISO 2 Letter Language Codes
By Adam Roberts,
Internet Explorer Conditional Comments
By Adam Roberts,
The Internet Explorer hasLayout Property
By Adam Roberts,
background-position (CSS property)
By Adam Roberts,
The background-position property defines the initial position of a background-image. We can repeat the image from this position using the background-repeat property, which will cause the image to be repeated in both directions along the specified axis: see background-repeat.
Collapsing Margins
By Adam Roberts,
An Intro to the CSS text-decoration Property
By Adam Roberts,
class (HTML attribute)
By Adam Roberts,
CSS Selectors
By Adam Roberts,
A CSS selector is the part of a CSS rule set that actually selects the content you want to style. Let's look at all the different kinds of selectors available, with a brief description of each.
href (HTML attribute)
By Adam Roberts,
The href defines the document to which the link leads. This may be a web page in the same directory, a page somewhere else on the same server, a location within the current page, or a web page—or any another kind of document—stored on another server.
id (HTML attribute)
By Adam Roberts,
The id attribute provides a unique identifier for an element within the document. It may be used by an a element to create a hyperlink to this particular element.
HTML vs XHTML: Comparing Two Parsing Modes
By Adam Roberts,
HTML5 has two parsing modes or syntaxes: HTML and XML. The difference depends on whether the document is served with a Content-type: text/html header or a Content-type: application/xml+xhtml header.
CSS Comments
By Adam Roberts,
Every programming language lets you add notes and other hints that help you understand what’s going on. Not all CSS is as understandable at first glance as, say, something like font-size.
:first-child (CSS selector)
By Adam Roberts,
This pseudo-class matches an element only if it’s the first child element of its parent element.
frameset (HTML element)
By Adam Roberts,
The frameset is used to group a collection of windows together, sometimes horizontally (using the rows attribute), sometimes vertically (using the cols attribute), or even a combination of horizontal and vertical arrangements.
onmouseover (HTML element)
By Adam Roberts,
The onmouseover attribute is one of the most commonly used event attributes. It captures the moment that a cursor crosses the boundary of an element, moving from outside to inside the element to which the attribute is applied.
marquee (HTML element)
By Adam Roberts,
The marquee element provides a way for browsers to render text that moves across the page without having to resort to JavaScript techniques.