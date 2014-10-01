Giveaway: Join Us at FutureStack14!

Whether your passion is entrepreneurship, DevOps, data nerdery, food trucks, or the music of OK Go, New Relic has the annual technology and user conference that’s perfect for you.

The FutureStack14 conference, held on October 8 and 9 at San Francisco’s Fort Mason Center, will bring together more than 1000 developers, SysAdminds, DevOps, technologists and business leaders, all responsible for shaping the future of tech.

They’ll hear from inspiring and dynamic speakers from startups and major companies like Stripe, Adobe, OkCupid, Rackspace, Amazon Github and, of course, New Relic.

This is the second FutureStack conference, and it builds on a successful debut last year which saw 800 people come together to hear from companies like Google and Microsoft and, according to a New Relic infographic, eat plenty of sliders.

Here’s a video highlight reel from last year’s conference.

Speakers and Topics

Although it’s tempting to list every single speaker as highlights, some stand-out presentations include New Relic CEO Lew Cirne delivering a keynote on the “State of the Future”; Stripe CTO Greg Brockman speaking on how innovative technology is changing the way traditional industries operate; OkCupid founder Christian Rudder, whose topic is “Dataclysm: Who We Are (When We Think No One’s Looking)”, and GoPro SVP CJ Prober, delivering a talk titled “Behind the Lens: The GoPro Story”.

SitePoint Breakfast

We’re very excited to sponsor the “Nerd of the Dog” breakfast on the morning of October 9. Join us on ‘the morning after the night before’, recover and prepare yourself for another inspiring day.

See You There!

This is your chance to learn from people who are doing beautiful things with software and data – and get the insider’s view on how they’re doing it. If you identify (or would like to identify) as a technologist, a developer, a SysAdmin, a DevOps pro, an IT Manager, an entrepreneur or a futurist — or a mixture of some of the above — this conference is for you.

Both big and small, from startups to enterprises, this is a gathering of people who are interested in learning how to build a brighter future with software. Join them, and us.

For a bit more info about the conference, here’s the basic data, here’s the schedule, and here, again, is the list of speakers.

Giveaway!

We have two tickets to give away to lucky SitePoint readers. To enter, comment on this article and tell us which speaker you’d most like to see. Since FutureStack is happening in just a few days, please only enter if you’ll be able to travel to San Francisco on October 8 and 9. Two entries will be picked at random on Saturday October 4, and notified by email. Good luck!