Class Selector (CSS selector)

Syntax

.className { declaration block }

Description

Selecting elements on the basis of their class names is a very common technique in CSS. The attribute selector syntax [class~="warning"] is rather awkward, but thankfully there’s a simpler and shorter form for it: the class selector.

Here’s a simple example that selects all elements with a class attribute that contains the value “ warning “:

.warning { ⋮ declarations }

This example also illustrates the use of an implied universal selector—it’s equivalent to *.warning. Note that whitespace characters can’t appear after the period, or between an element type selector, or explicit universal selector, and the period. For example, the following selector will match all p elements with a class attribute that contains the value “ warning “:

p.warning { ⋮ declarations }

A simple selector may contain more than one attribute selector and/or class selector; in such cases, the selector pattern matches elements whose attributes contain all the specified components. Here’s an example:

div.foo.bar { ⋮ declarations } div.foo.bar[title^="Help"] { ⋮ declarations }

The first example selector above matches div elements whose class attribute value contains both the words "foo" and "bar" . The second example selector matches div elements whose class attribute values contains both the words "foo" and "bar" , and whose title attribute values begin with the string "Help" . To clarify further the html that would match the above selectors could be as follows:

<div class="foo bar">Matches first example</div> <div class="foo bar" title="Help">Matches second example</div>