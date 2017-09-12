How to Learn React: Everything You Need to Get Started

React is a JavaScript library, originally built by developers at Facebook, for building fast user interfaces. If you’re dipping your toe into the React waters, or if your React development journey is picking up speed, it can be hard to stay across the fundamentals, techniques, tools and tricks – so we’ve created this guide to what’s out there and what we recommend. No matter where you are on your journey, the best React content you need is here – take a look and dive in! (And if you think we’ve missed something, let us know in the form below!)

Articles

Whether you’re still deciding to take the React plunge, or you’re looking at more advanced tooling and systems, here are the best written resources we could find.

Introductions and Comparisons

Fundamentals

Slightly More Advanced

Courses

If cobbling together your own learning path via articles isn’t for you, or you’d like to make sure you’re across all the concepts and techniques, these are the structured React courses we recommend.

React for Beginners [reactforbeginners] is the gold standard in React education, from React tutor extraordinaire Wes Bos. Use coupon code ‘SITEPOINT’ at checkout to get 25% off and help support SitePoint.

at checkout to get and help support SitePoint. React Express [react.express] is an all-in-one guide to React development.

Projects

You’ve got the basics – and perhaps even a little bit more. Here are some projects to take on to put that knowledge into practice:

Newsletters

If all of this has helped you enter the world of React – here are some newsletters that will help you keep up to date with what’s new.

React Status [react.statuscode] – a weekly newsletter from the fine folks at Cooperpress.

React Newsletter [reactjsnewsletter] – a weekly newsletter, curated by Tyler McGinnis and Ean Platter.

react digest [reactdigest] – a weekly newsletter, five React links sent out every Monday.

Versioning! [sitepoint] – this is daily, covers a variety of subjects including React, kinda looks like this post (text and links) and is written by me!

What Did We Miss?

Finally, If you’ve found a great React resource or tool that belongs here – let us know in the form below. Happy React-ing. Reaction-ing. Re-acting. All of that stuff!