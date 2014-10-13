6 Tools to Stop Your Devs and Designers Strangling Each Other
By David Attard,
Having the best developers and designers on the planet is no good if they aren't on the same page. David has the tools to help you fit them together.
By David Attard,
Having the best developers and designers on the planet is no good if they aren't on the same page. David has the tools to help you fit them together.
By Zan Kavtaskin,
Zan Kavtaskin simulates Waterfall, Kanban, and Scrum project management methodologies, and looks at the impact of 'slack'.
By Ardian Haxha,
Ardian Haxha shows you how to accept our new bot-based overlords and write your own Slack bot using Ruby and Sinatra. Assimilate!
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz looks at collaboration-focused Slack integrations, including bots, screen sharing extensions, polls and search tools.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz looks at five ways remote teams can make accountability, a key driver of remote success, a key part of company culture.
By Gaurav Ramesh,
Learn how to execute custom commands from Slack by building a custom Slackbot with Node.js and the slack-terminalize library in this guide by Gaurav Ramesh.
By Alex Walker,
Slack is a business tool built on the lessons learned by a failed gaming company. Ali Rayl recently recounted the Slack origin story.
By Theo Miller,
How do you quantify 'joy'? Theo tries as he explains his admiration for the Slack – and the people who create it.
By Matthew Wilkin,
Matthew Wilkin demonstrates how to integrate Hubot with your Slack channel and write custom scripts to both improve and reduce employee efficiency.
By Vinoth,
Vinoth shows you how to make a Slackbot with Sinatra. Customize your Slack experience with a slackbot that is under your command! BWAHAHHAHA!
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti provides guidance on using the new Pebble Dictation API with a demo that sends dictated messages to Slack via IFTTT.
By Adam Roberts,
Adam Roberts explains how SitePoint makes use of Slack, the chat app sweeping the media, tech and business worlds.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti covers how you can use IFTTT, Slack and Google Spreadsheets to monitor and log your Particle device activity.
By Aja Frost,
So you've heard about this new app called Slack, right? But what do you do with it?! Here's how to use Slack for business - real examples from businesses.
By Aja Frost,
Slack is more than a team chat. It's also a great community for professionals. Join one or all of these 12 Slack communities.
By Taylor Brennan,
This article describes how to interact with Slack programatically using bots.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Slack is an increasingly popular collaboration tool for startups and larger organizations. Shaumik Daityari explans how to make it even more useful.