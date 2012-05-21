Introducing Sass-Compatibility
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us a new tool he and other have been working on to see if we can move our codebase from one Sass engine to another.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us a great way that we can build a functional wrapper with functions and mixins.
By James Steinbach,
James shows us how to combine Susy with Breakpoint to make a responsive grid system.
By George Martsoukos,
George Martsoukos shows us some of the basic functionality that's built into Compass to help make CSS sprites that much easier and quicker.
By Paul Wilkins,
Paul Wilkins takes a look at the best links of the week, sharing articles about styleguides, UI, and intuitive animations.
By Charlie Owen,
Charlie shares how to migrate your team from CSS to Sass with this in-depth guide
By James Steinbach,
James gives us some options when handing over files to client who needs to edit your Sass, when they don't have Sass.
By Reggie Dawson,
In this article Reggie looks over the improvements made in the recent release of Compass, the Framework for Sass.
By James Steinbach,
James Steinbach takes a look at the Breakpoint Compass extension from the Sass-y at-import team for media queries in responsive web design.
By Kitty Giraudel,
In this article Hugo Giraudel shows us three options for creating and dealing with constants in Sass
By James Steinbach,
In this article we cover the many benefits of Sass for WordPress developers. Sass allows us to write maintainable, scalable code with logic and variables.
By Joe Hewitson,
From our friends at Learnable, here's a quick video explaining how to prototype with Sass in Foundation, part of a great new course on the framework.
By Tim Evko,
Whether it's using version control, modular code, preprocessors, or code review - there are so many easy ways to improve the quality of your code.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo offers an elegant way to deal with breakpoints in responsive web design, using Sass.
By Brad Barrow,
Bootstrap is a great tool but it produces awful code that is difficult to read and maintain. We'll use Sass to make Bootstrap classes easier to maintain.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Many websites have styles set up as color modules. This articles considers how Sass can be used to make color schemes DRY and modular.
By Thomas Snow,
A quick video introduction to three of the most popular preprocessors: Sass, Haml, and CoffeeScript.
By Kitty Giraudel,
What exactly is compass in comparison to Sass? Can their relationship be compared to that of jQuery and JavaScript?
By Kitty Giraudel,
This post demonstrates how we can build a modular, reusable, DRY Sass component using a number of different Sass features.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Most Sass developers have a basic grasp of @extend. This article expands on the topic and shows you some things you might not know.
By Kitty Giraudel,
A look at what mixins and placeholders are in Sass, and when is the right time to use each.
By Sarah Hawk,
By Sam Deering,
By Sarah Hawk,
This morning veteran CSS designer and developer Alex Walker was on hand to answer sticky questions and deal with messy code.
By Manjunath M,
In the May 2020 Edition, the topic gave a broad overview of Sass, In this topic, we weill describe in more details the features found in Sass.
By Karn Broad,
By Manjunath M,
Dynamic style-sheet languages, such as LESS and Sass, offer many additional features over CSS that mimic traditional programming constructs. Come join us and learn.